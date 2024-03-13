A woman whose baby daddy raped her toddler and was sentenced to two life terms was assaulted by her family

Her mother and brother attacked her because she refused to drop the rape case

The relatives appeared in court and are facing charges of assault with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm

A woman from Tshwane was beaten by her relatives for reporting her baby's father for rape. Images: Seng Kui Lim/ 500px and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE – A woman from Attridgeville in Tshwane's relatives appeared in court recently after assaulting her for having her boyfriend, who raped their toddler, arrested. After hearing that he was given a lengthy prison term for his crime, her family turned on her.

The woman's mother and brother assaulted her

TimesLIVE reports that the woman was attacked last week on Friday, 8 March. The attack came after she received news that her child's father was sentenced to two life sentences after he raped their toddler. Previously, the man's family tried to bribe her with R150 to drop the case. Her family tried to convince her that it was in her best interests to drop the rape charges against him. She refused, and justice was served.

Family beats her

When she informed her mother and brother that he was going to prison for a long time, they became furious and started assaulting her. They slapped her and beat her with a stick. They were arrested the following day and appeared in court. A source in the South African Police Service revealed that her family members have been threatening her to drop the case. Her baby's father also threatened her with a knife and begged her not to open a case.

