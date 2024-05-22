ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile has asked for 30 more years to fulfil the party's promises of improving housing, jobs, infrastructure, and service delivery

Speaking in Hammanskraal, he acknowledged ongoing challenges but highlighted past progress and urged for continued voter support

South Africans are not ready to give up another three decades for the ANC to pull up its socks

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has passionately appealed to the citizens, asking for 30 years to complete the party's longstanding house-building goals. Images: SHIRAAZ MOHAMED/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress (ANC) wants 30 more decades to fix the country and deliver its promises.

Deputy President Paul passionately appealed to the citizens, saying they needed more time to build houses, create job opportunities, enhance infrastructure, and ensure comprehensive service delivery.

However, Mzansi says the last 30 years were enough and called for change.

South Africans are already fed up

Mashatile said three more decades were needed to complete the party's longstanding goals.

South Africans are already tired of empty promises and have no plans of waiting 30 more years.

@StHonorable said:

"He's confirming that they have failed dismally. So there's no need to vote for ANC."

@thato_stalion noted:

"Imagine you’re 60 years old and you’re told to wait 30 years to get a RDP house. You’re 22 years old and just finished varsity, and you’re told to wait 30 years before you can get a job. Anyway, elections are next week so you will decide if you want to wait 30 years."

@Cindy76896563 added:

"SA won't survive another 10 years under ANC rule."

@Bongani_SP said:

"We can't afford to bankroll these guys and their girlfriends for another 30 years."

@Ahoembawe commented:

"Other countries do this in less than 5 years. ANC needs 30 years because they are corrupt."

@blueyesSA

"God forbid there will be nothing left of this country."

Mashatile appeals to the community

Speaking to the Kanana community in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday, Mashatile emphasised the significant progress made since the ANC came to power in 1994 while acknowledging the continued challenges faced by many South Africans.

See the post below:

“When elected to power in 1994, we promised a 'better life' for all. Some are still unemployed and some still struggle to take their children to schools. We want to reach everybody.

"So, we need another 30 years of leading this country to a better life. We have worked hard for the last few years, but we need more time, and we can only achieve this through your votes.”

Continued campaign trails ahead of elections

According to IOL, Mashatile's visit to Hammanskraal is part of the ANC’s intensified campaign efforts ahead of the national and provincial elections on 29 May.

He spent the day engaging with various communities in the area to bolster support and secure votes for the ANC.

Driving through Hammanskraal, the persistent issue of water scarcity was evident.

Locals could be seen carrying water bottles to purchase clean water, highlighting an ongoing water struggle that has plagued the area for decades.

Josephine Khoza, a resident of Hammanskraal, expressed frustration and hope but also noted that she would still vote for the ANC.

See the post below:

Mbalula pledges job creation and end-to-age limit for employment

Briefly News reported previously that ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula announced the creation of 2.5 million jobs and the removal of the age limit for employment.

Despite scepticism from some, others expressed hope in the promises, particularly regarding job creation and industrialisation.

