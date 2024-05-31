Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that 50 people were arrested for crimes linked to election disruptions

He was reiterating a statement made by Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili on election safety

The police minister also confirmed that there were no major incidents reported during the election period

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that the police arrested about 50 people during the election period. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images and Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed the Deputy National Police Commissioner's statement that about 50 people were arrested for allegedly attempting to disrupt the 2024 General Election.

Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili initially made the revelation when she assured South Africans that the SAPS was prepared to quell any unrest after the election results were officially released.

Deputy Commissioner reports on arrests

Mosikili said the arrests reportedly took place between 27 and 29 May 2024.

According to EWN, the Eastern Cape and Thokoza, Gauteng, were the main areas where incidents were reported. Mosikili explained that the police were investigating 39 cases of contraventions of the Electoral Act:

"They include, among others, the destruction of voting material, the removal of the material, the intolerance where we find people assaulting one another, and we have cases where there are assaults and theft that were reported.

In a clip shared by @MDNnewss on 21 May 2024, the Minister also said the police force had not encountered any major problems:

Netiznes ready for Bheki Cele to step down

Social media users wondered whether Cele would leave his Police Minister position in the new administration.

@Thapelo_Ibeliev said:

“This one must go.”

@kemofetikatsela commented:

“His days are coming.”

@Derrick2368 added:

“Khululeka Ndosi your days are numbered.”

@Akha770 stated:

“This one is going home straight.”

@prow_II said:

“One good deed does not cancel all others.”

IEC faces criticism despite 70% voter turnout prediction

Briefly News reported that many South Africans complained that they could not vote in the 2024 General Election.

Despite this, the IEC predicted that voter turnout would surpass 70%, which was higher than the 66,06% achieved in 2019.

Many social media users criticised the IEC’s election process, with some claiming that they waited too long to vote or were turned away.

