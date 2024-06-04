Jacob Zuma is set to visit Podcast and Chill for an interview, and the hosts couldn't wait to have him over

The uMkhonto weSizwe president made huge strides in the general elections and apparently looks forward to an in-depth conversation

The politician's supporters can't wait for the anticipated interview, saying it stands to be the channel's most-watched video

'Podcast and Chill' announced an interview with Jacob Zuma. Images: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images and MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

It's about to get lit on Podcast and Chill after the hosts revealed they were anticipating an interview with former ANC president, Jacob Zuma.

Podcast and Chill announces Jacob Zuma interview

Following the general elections and the uMkhonto weSizwe's remarkable strides, it has been revealed that chillers will be hearing more from the party's leader, Jacob Zuma.

The controversial politician has made not only the country, but his political peers tremble since the introduction of his new party, and he plans to reach an even wider audience with his anticipated Podcast and Chill interview.

The channel's hosts expressed their excitement about potentially chatting with Msholozi, saying it was long overdue and might happen sooner rather than later.

Twitter (X) user, ThisIsColbert, shared a clip from the conversation where Sol Phenduka, Ghost Lady and MacG admired JZ's influence and spoke about finally getting him in the studio:

Mzansi reacts to Jacob Zuma's Podcast and Chill interview

Netizens are amped and can't wait to watch Jacob Zuma's interview:

bydega_ claimed:

"He is more powerful than Vladimir Putin."

Chana_Nation98 predicted:

"They are about to hit 100 million views in one day."

ThusiniTho49135 posted:

"I hope they can make it happen."

clemmy8702 pleaded:

"Guys, please invite Zuma over; we need to hear more from him."

karabowalter responded:

"I will be chilling and waiting for that episode."

Zuluboy reportedly considered for top position

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared details of Zuluboy's potential appointment as an MEC of the KwaZulu-Natal province.

It is said that should the uMkhonto weSizwe Party take control of KZN following the general elections, the rapper stands to be the next MEC for Arts, Sports & Recreation.

