Former SANDF member Leon Santos Conga was convicted of attempted murder and rape for intentionally infecting his former partner, Antoinette Ndishishi, with HIV

Despite obstacles, AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit secured the conviction with crucial evidence of Conga's known HIV status since 2007

Ndishishi, who approached the unit in 2018, urged other victims to report similar crimes, as Conga awaits sentencing

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Former SANDF member Leon Santos Conga has been convicted of attempted murder and rape, for not disclosing his HIV status to his former partner. Images: @barrybateman.

Source: Twitter

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member, Leon Santos Conga, has been convicted of attempted murder and rape after intentionally infecting his former partner with HIV.

The conviction came after a lengthy legal battle led by Antoinette Ndishishi, represented by AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit.

Victim seeking justice

In a statement on X, AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit's (PPU) Communications Manager, Barry Bateman, said the case dates back to 2018 when Ndishishi approached the PPU seeking justice:

Evidence revealed Conga's status

Despite facing obstacles, including the SANDF's refusal to release Conga's medical records, the unit persisted in supporting Ndishishi's fight for accountability.

The evidence obtained by the Private Prosecution Unit, including Conga's medical records revealing his knowledge of his HIV status since 2007, played a crucial role in securing the conviction.

The court found that Conga's failure to disclose his HIV-positive status to Ndishishi before engaging in sexual relations amounted to rape, as she had only consented under the belief that he was HIV-negative.

See the post on X below:

Conga awaits sentencing

Pretoria Magistrate Fikiswa Ntlati delivered the verdict, highlighting Ndishishi's credibility as a witness and emphasising the gravity of Conga's actions.

The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 7 August 2024, as Conga awaits the consequences of his actions.

Ndishishi expressed gratitude for the unit's assistance and urged other women to come forward and report similar cases without fear of stigma or discrimination.

This case underscores the ongoing fight against HIV-related crimes and the importance of legal avenues for victims seeking recourse.

SA Man opens up about the trauma of being raped and living with HIV

A man named Lindelani previously shared his coming out story in an exclusive sit-down interview with Briefly News via Briefly TV Life.

In the interview, Lindani opened up about exploring his sexuality, experiencing a gay club, being raped and living with HIV.

Lindani shared the brutality of living in his truth and how he was violated, betrayed and homeless as he tried to figure out the direction of his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News