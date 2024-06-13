Over 7,000 homes and about 20 schools were severely damaged by recent torrential rains, along with roads, bridges, and electricity infrastructure, causing R1.3 billion in damage and 12 fatalities across six district municipalities

A coordinated effort by the government, NGOs, and private donors is providing support, with the Department of Human Settlements delivering building materials to 674 households in Magwaveni

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube commended the collaborative relief efforts, emphasizing the importance of ongoing support for recovery and reconstruction

Residents have been left displaced and some dead following a devastating tornado in the Tongaat area. Images: @_ArriveAlive.

Source: Twitter

More than 7,000 homes and about 20 schools have been severely damaged by recent torrential rains.

The severe weather has also damaged the region's roads, bridges, community halls, and electricity infrastructure.

According to the Premiere's office, the Tongaat tornado and rain caused R1.3 billion in damage and resulted in 12 fatalities across six district municipalities last week.

Support for victims in the affected areas

In a report by SowetanLIVE, following the heavy rains on Monday, a joint effort involving the government, NGOs, recovery and relief aid bodies, and private donors has been underway to support victims and help restore their lives.

Relief efforts are still underway, with the most affected areas including Magwaveni, Seatides, Sandfields, Jan Ross, Fairbreeze, and Newtown.

The national Department of Human Settlements is set to deliver the first batch of building materials on Wednesday.

The materials will aid approximately 674 households in Magwaveni.

This initiative marks a significant step in the reconstruction and recovery efforts in the hardest-hit communities.

Various organisations coming to assist

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube expressed her gratitude towards the various entities involved in the relief operations.

"We are happy with the help and dedication of various departments and partners in assisting families in need. While our aim is not to keep families in mass care centres, we are pleased with the assistance the government is giving the affected families."

As the region continues to recover from the storm's impact, the collaborative efforts of government departments, public entities, and social partners remain crucial in providing relief and rebuilding the community.

