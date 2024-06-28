The Economic Freedom Fighters' secretary general Marshall Dlamini was handed a suspended sentence for assault

Dlamini was convicted of assault after he punched a South African Police Service officer during a scuffle in Parliament

South Africans were happy that justice was served, and some hoped that Dlamini would learn a lesson from his suspended sentence

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters' secretary-general Marshall Dlamini dodged a bullet after he was given a suspended sentence.

EFF's Marshall Dlamini sentenced

According to Jacaranda FM, Dlamini was found guilty of assault after he assaulted a South African Police Service officer during a fight that broke out between members of the EFF and Parliament's security. The shuffle happened when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address in 2022.

Dlamini went on trial, was convicted, and was handed a suspended sentence. He was also given a R6000 fine for malicious damage to property. Dlamini said his actions were necessary as he was protecting Julius Malema. He said the EFF would not respond kindly if the life of the president is threatened.

South Africans happy for sentence

Netizens commenting on @MDNnewss's X tweet celebrated the sentence and discussed the case's outcomes.

Thspelo said:

"You can assault an officer of the law and think you will get away with it."

Vukani Dlamini said:

"Let's hope he will learn a lesson."

Hluphizwe Jnr said:

"Justice being served."

Some were not happy

Thokozani Dolukjulu said:

"The South African justice system is weak. You can't assault an officer and get this little sentence in other countries."

Mongwe Nyathi said:

"They are sending him to assault prison guards for 18 months. Where is justice for the vulnerable in SA?"

