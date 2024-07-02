A burst fire hydrant at the busy intersection of Sivewright Avenue and Error Street in New Doornfontein in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday, 1 July 2024, caused excessive volumes of potable water to flood the street. Coupled with dysfunctional traffic lights, the massive leak compounded traffic congestion. Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabala spoke exclusively to Briefly News about the state of the water infrastructure in the metro and the factors diminishing its integrity.

Johannesburg Water blamed an excessive water leak in the CBD on vandalism and illegal use. Images: Tshepiso Mametela

JOHANNESBURG — A massive leak flooded a major intersection in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) on Monday, 1 July 2024, highlighting existing infrastructure safety challenges.

Coupled with dysfunctional traffic lights at the intersection of Sivewright Avenue and Error Street in New Doornfontein, the excessive water wastage compounded traffic build-up during peak hours.

Massive water leak floods roadway

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala shed light on the plight after Briefly News investigated the infrastructure issue.

Shabalala said the entity was made aware of the major burst the same day and began work to repair it the same night.

"[Vandals] used a fire hydrant illegally, and the water was left pouring out. Vandalised hydrants are one of the major issues leading to clean water wastage [in the CBD]," Shabalala said.

"Often, unauthorised citizens utilise the City of Joburg's fire hydrants, then leave them running. Only authorised people and officials are allowed to operate fire hydrants, and they do so using specialised tools to open and close them.

"Unauthorised citizens don't have access to these specialised tools and often improvise using different tools or break the hydrants open."

Shabala said it was impossible to close the fireplugs again once they were broken open or opened using the incorrect tools.

Acts of vandalism to blame

Vandalism in the city has been a thorn in the side of officials.

"They are not designed to be tampered with or opened and closed every day, which leads to further damage. This is a major issue, leading to [excessive] water wastage, Johannesburg Water often deals with often."

"The fire hydrant [in question] is the third case of vandalism [recorded] in the past 12 months.

"We urge citizens not to steal or vandalise the City’s infrastructure, as it is crucial for fire hydrants to be operational at all times, in case of emergencies," Shabalala said.

She said it required a collective community effort to address the ongoing infrastructure vandalism.

"Broken pipes or vandalised pumps are not only costly but also threaten access to clean water, disrupt service delivery, and endangers public health and safety.

"We urge citizens to report any suspicious activity to 0800 002 587 or email whistle@joburg.org.za."

