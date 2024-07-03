Police in the Western Cape are searching for a missing 19-year-old Amile Gibiseza from Thembalethu in George

Gibiseza allegedly left home on 26 June 2024 to attend extra lessons at Jonga High School, but she never returned

The Provincial Education Department said they were not informed about the 19-year-old’s disappearance

The SAPS has called for assistance in the search for 19-year-old Amile Gibiseza, who went missing on June 26, 2024. Images: Facebook/South African Police Service and Getty Images/Stock Image.

Many social media users are pleading for the safe return of a missing 19-year-old from Thembalethu, in George in the Western Cape.

George teen goes missing

The Western Cape police were searching for Amile Gibiseza, who went missing on 26 June 2024. SAPS Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said Gibiseza told her family she was attending extra lessons that day, but she never returned. Pojie said, in a statement, that the family subsequently alerted the police about her disappearance.

The Provincial Education Department’s Millicent Merton told News24 they were not informed of the Jonga High School learner’s disappearance. Merton further explained that the High School’s Winter School Programme only commenced on 2 July 2024:

“Our thoughts are with the learner's family, and we hope for her safe return.”

The police urged anyone with information on the learner’s whereabouts to call the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Frank Goliath, at 079 894 1576 or Crime Stop at 086 001 0111.

Mzansi prays for missing teen’s safe return

Many Facebook users remained hopeful that Gibiseza would return home safely.

Virginia Hlatswayo said:

“Please Lord, protect her against the evil people and bring her home to her parents ”

Eva Busch added:

“May she be safe wherever she is. I pray that the lord keeps you safe, dear.”

Shawn Pullen pleaded:

“Lord, please protect her and keep Your hand over her in Jesus' Name. Amen.”

Betty Manuel prayed:

“I prayfor safe return home”

Mary Jo Beukes said:

“God keep her safe.”

