Thulasizwe Buthelezi, KwaZulu-Natal's CoGTA MEC, urged residents in the province's northern regions to stay alert due to a veld fire warning from the South African Weather Service

Forecasted windy, dry, and hot conditions could rapidly spread fires, with the Fire Danger Index expected to exceed 75

Areas at risk include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, and others, with residents advised to follow fire safety precautions and report large fires immediately

Thulasizwe Buthelezi, KwaZulu-Natal's CoGTA MEC, urged residents in the province's northern regions to stay alert due to a veld fire warning from the South African Weather Service. Images: @SAgovnews.

Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) in KwaZulu-Natal, has called on locals in the region to remain vigilant following a new warning about wildfires.

On 11 July 2024, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned about highly high fire danger conditions in these areas.

The forecast predicted strong winds

The forecast predicts strong winds with gusts over 65 km/h and dry and hot weather.

This creates an environment highly conducive to the quick spread of fires.

SANews gov said potential impacts of wildfires include reduced visibility, damage to property and vegetation, and air and water pollution.

Areas at risk of wildfire attacks

Buthelezi highlighted that at-risk areas include Abaqulusi and Alfred Duma (Indaka and Ladysmith).

"Big Five Hlabisa (Hlabisa), Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Jozini, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, uMlalazi, and uPhongolo.

"Some communities in these areas have already been affected by veld fires, and further precautions are necessary to prevent additional damage and ensure the safety of residents.

"We urge the public to take this warning seriously and cooperate fully with fire safety measures."

Precautions for the fires

Residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Do not create blazes in open areas or leave fires isolated.

Do not toss cigarette buds out of cars or onto an open veld.

Do not toss bottles into the veld; they start fires.

Prepare and maintain fire breaks in a controlled manner.

Report big blazes instantly and move away, allowing professionals to manage the situation.

Use sand to control fires if water is scarce.

"The KZN CoGTA stressed the significance of adhering to these guidelines to stop further destruction and guarantee the safety for all locals."

Buthelezi visited impacted areas in the uMlalazi and Nkandla Municipalities.

Eshowe veld fire claims life, devastates 80 homes in KZN

Briefly News recently reported that one person died, and over 80 homes were damaged by a veld fire that engulfed parts of Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal.

The blaze reportedly displaced about 53 people, damaged infrastructure, scorched the cane fields, and killed livestock.

The province’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department was working on relief efforts for those displaced by the inferno.

