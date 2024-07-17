A Ugandan man pretending to be a Doctor by the name of Kalvin Sofika conned a woman out of her pension

The unsuspecting victim was a 53-year-old SAPS Captain from the North West province

The two met initially at a mall in Rustenburg before dating and starting a romantic relationship

RUSTENBURG- Police in the North West province launched a search for a 30-year-old man who had swindled a pension payout from one of their own after she was conned to retire and receive a pension payout.

Rustenberg Police Captain Charmed Out of R3m Pension Payout by Boyfriend. Image: @eMalahleniCommunity

Source: Facebook

A romantic relationship began after meeting at a shopping complex in Rustenburg in September last year.

“The 53-year-old victim met the suspect who is a Ugandan national at a certain shopping complex in Rustenburg (around September last year). He introduced himself as a Dr Kalvin Sofika, and they exchanged contact details. The woman and the suspect Kalvin Sofika who is in his late 30s, started dating,”

said Provincial Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone after responding to .

After building trust with the suspect, he began asking her to take out financial loans for him in her name. She agreed, but the requests didn't stop there. He also asked her to quit her occupation as a captain in the South African Police Service.

The three pictured Ugandan men have all scammed South African women out of money, much to the user's sadness. Image: @eMalahleniCommunity

Source: Facebook

Sangoma added to the mix

Every good South African con artist uses a traditional healer to add credibility.

"The alleged boyfriend also took her to a traditional healer, who confirmed to her that she needs to resign so that she can start making money. Due to that, the victim lost her pension money and the loans she took for the suspect, all amounting to R2.9 million,"

Mokgwabone confirmed this, as reported by Zimojo.

Disappearance of suspect

'Dr Kalvin Sofika' is thought to have fled the province with the monies, and the police are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made at this point.

