A couple from Zamdela in the Free State got into a bitter fight that became physical and fatal after the husband allegedly killed his partner

The incident took place on 28 July at the Walter Sisulu section in the township, where the man reportedly stabbed her to death

South Africans were heartbroken about the incident, and some called for him not to be given bail but a life sentence

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A Free State man is behind bars for allegedly killing his spouse. Image: D-Keine

Source: Getty Images

ZAMDELA, FREE STATE — An argument between two lovers in Zamdela in the Free State resulted in death, as the husband reportedly killed his wife.

Zamdela man allegedly murders wife

According to the South African Police Service, the incident occurred on the evening of 28 July in Walter Sisulu, Zamdela. A man and his wife got into a lovers' tiff, and the argument escalated into violence.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The man then reportedly stabbed her in the upper body. The police were called to the scene, where they found the lifeless body of the woman. The Emergency Medical Services declared the woman dead on the scene, and the man was arrested. He is expected to appear before the Sasol Magistrates Court on 31 July.

South Africans saddened by violent death

Netizens on Facebook were saddened that the man allegedly violently killed his wife.

Wimpie Truter said:

"I hope that the man received a life sentence. RIP, dear lady. Sincere condolences to the family."

Blessings Lutepo said:

"Very sad. Now, the children are the ones who will suffer."

Austine Royce was sarcastic:

"People always ask: are they foreigners?"

Smith KG Kgalalelo said:

"Don't give him bail."

Mpumalanga man kills wife, stabs two children

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a man from Mpumalanga handed himself over to the police after he allegedly killed his wife.

He reportedly murdered her and stabbed his two children before being on the lam for two weeks. He handed himself over, and South Africans commenting on the case called for the death penalty to be reinstated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News