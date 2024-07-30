A Northern Cape man who assaulted a little child with a brick in the face has been served justice for his actions

The toddler was playing outside when his uncle used a brick to hit him, fleeing the scene when he lost consciousness

The court gave him a suspended sentence for his crime, and South Africans were furious at the sentence

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A man's sentence for assaulting a toddler angered some South Africans. Images: SimpleImages and JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

NORTHERN CAPE — South Africans were disappointed in a sentence a Northern Cape man received for assaulting his toddler nephew.

Northern Cape man convicted of assaulting toddler

TimesLIVE reported that the incident happened in the Northern Cape in August last year. The Mothibastad Regional Court, where he was sentenced, heard how the incident happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The toddler was outside playing when the man assaulted him with the brick. Seeing the child lose consciousness, he fled the scene. He was arrested, charged with assault and sentenced to six years' imprisonment, suspended for five years.

South Africans furious about the sentence

South Africans on Facebook called the justice system out for the sentence.

Karen Aitken said:

"So basically, he gets away with it, this heinous act."

Loshnie Reddy said:

"Imagine hitting a baby with a brick. He needs to be in jail for much longer."

Grootman E Xap Xap was stunned.

"So he is going to serve only one year for this evil act."

South Africans outraged by sentence handed down to Free State man

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court sentenced Jakobus Klassen to two years or a R20,000 fine for attacking teenagers.

The incident went viral on social media after Klassen assaulted a black teenage boy whom he did not want to swim at the swimming pool of the resort they had both visited.

He was also given a suspended five-year sentence, and South Africans were furious, accusing the criminal justice system of letting him get away with the crime. Some called for him to be given a longer sentence for what he did.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News