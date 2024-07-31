The couple arrested for the murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag has abandoned its bail application

Rudolph Lubbe and Shantellè Oosthuizen were charged with Freitag’s murder and attempted murder of Oosthuizen’s former lover

The pair, which was remanded at the Pretoria Moot Police Station, would return to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 12 August 2024

The couple arrested for the murder of ex-high jump world champion Jacques Freitag has abandoned its bail application. Images: Getty Images/Stocks Image and SAPS/Supplied.

The couple arrested for the murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag (42) has abandoned its bail application.

Couple arrested for high jumper's murder

Ex-lawyer Rudolph ‘Rudie’ Lubbe (52) and his partner Shantellè Oosthuizen (42) appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 31 July 2024. According to The Citizen, the duo’s charges included conspiring unlawfully and willfully with Freitag to murder Oosthuizen’s fiancé, Louis Harmse, who survived the attack. They were also reportedly charged with the murder of the former athlete.

The pair’s legal representative told the publication that his clients would be held at the Pretoria Moot Police Station until their next court date, 12 August 2024.

The former high jump star’s body was reportedly found on 1 July 2024 with three gunshot wounds, a broken arm and multiple stab wounds near the Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria. Shortly after the discovery, Oosthuizen and Lubbe disappeared; however, the SAPS arrested the couple at their Sabie hideout on 16 July 2024.

Mzansi weighs in

@TieOnto said:

“Throw the keys away!”

Juanita Vermeulen added:

Keep them in there!!!! Justice for Jacques Freitag!!!

Pearl Trump commented:

“Wow, what is going on with the people of today how evil can you be.”

Sharmaine Sharmaine stated:

"Good now his family can get justice for Jacques."

