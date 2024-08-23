The outage tracking website, Downdetector, showed a massive incline in FNB services not working correctly

Reports about FNB began from around 12:30pm on Friday, 23 August 2024, of various banking account problems

FNB customers flooded Twitter/X complaining about being unable to access online banking

First National Bank (FNB) experienced banking services downtime on a Friday payday, and the online community was up in arms about their money.

Graph showing the time when FNB errors started being reported.

Source: Getty Images

Most of the issues experienced were related to online banking, mobile banking, and online login. Cash withdrawals at ATMs were also temporarily affected.

Customers reported receiving the following messages from FNB or in the app:

Request cannot be processed error. We are unable to process your request at the moment. The cause is being investigated. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Please try again later. As such, any payments you make may not be reflected immediately in your transaction history. To avoid duplicating payments, please contact us before making the same payment again.

Communication when the problem was resolved

FNB customers speak out against the outage

@lebohang__m was wondering if it was only her experiencing the problem:

"Is it just my or are all FNB apps bugging?"

@TeePants questioned why the different banking functions weren't working correctly:

"Why can’t I access my FNB . My money is in your bank and can’t do digital payment or use my debit card for purchase. What nonsense is this?"

@Toni_Gumede was thankful that it wasn't just her:

"I’m relieved to see that I’m not the only one, I thought things were getting wild in my account, while I’m stuck in a meeting 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️😭😭 My ears can’t hear anything right now because I’m worried about FNB app not working."

@JBagley lamented that Friday was not a good day or time to do maintenance.

"Good 'ol FNB doing system maintenance on a Friday, before pay day during office hours. 👍🏼"

@swellymnyango forecasted the worst-case scenario:

"One day FNB will just disappear with our money."

Customers blast FNB for communication

First National Bank (FNB) customers were frustrated by the bank's failure to communicate after a two-hour outage. On social media, clients reported being unable to make transactions using FNB speed points or virtual cards.

While the bank reportedly fixed the glitch within a few hours, many remained upset by the bank's apparent lack of response to the situation.

Source: Briefly News