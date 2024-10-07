A Durban constable was arrested after he was found in possession of a bank card belonging to a victim of a hijacking

Minenhle Makhaye made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, but the case has been remanded

South Africans are disappointed that a police officer could be found with 105 stolen bank cards in his possession

Minenhle Makhaye made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court since he was found in possession of a bank card belonging to a hijacking victim. Image: @DasenThathiah.

A Durban constable will remain behind bars for another week after making his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Minenhle Makhaye was arrested last week and found in possession of a bank card belonging to a hijack victim. He allegedly used the stolen bank card to buy alcohol.

11-year-old Zara Ramsamy was killed during the Cato Manor hijacking when the suspects drove over her while fleeing.

Makhaye found with 105 cards

During his first appearance, the prosecutor revealed that Makhaye was also found with 105 bank cards.

Detectives believe the bank cards were stolen from a courier company during a delivery. A vehicle registration plate was also found in his possession.

Police have since claimed that Makhaye had the victim’s bank card because he stole it from the vehicle after he was sent to recover it.

Makhaye fears for his safety

The constable also asked to be transferred to another station through his attorney.

Makhaye is currently being held at Westville but has asked to be moved as he fears for his safety.

His case has been postponed to 14 October for bail information and bail consideration.

Mzansi disgusted by Makhaye’s behaviour

Social media weighed in on the constable’s arrest, expressing disappointment that a member of SAPS would be guilty of such crimes.

@mokone_eddie said:

“Our police are hungry guys🙄🙄🙄. Minister must address this urgently. I suspect even the good cops are tempted by criminals.”

@Nics86137044 added:

“I’ve heard of tow truck companies doing this, but police?”

@_mr_zambez stated:

“This is disgraceful.”

@LrtMoleke said:

Yooh. A whole 105 other different cards found in his possession. Joburg Central police station is another Cato Manor. @carteblanchetv needs to expose the rot at Joburg Central.”

@sizweM75 added:

Death penalty will limit such criminality

Constable not linked to hijacking

Briefly News recently reported that police denied that a 27-year-old constable was linked to a deadly hijacking in the Cato Manor area.

The officer was arrested and found in possession of a bank card which was stolen during the hijacking, which left an 11-year-old dead.

Police explained that the constable only stole the card from the vehicle when he was sent to retrieve it after the hijackers abandoned it.

