A 27-year-old constable was arrested in Cato Manor and was found in possession of stolen items

The officer was found with a bank card linked to a hijacking in which an 11-year-old girl died

SAPS have said that the constable wasn't linked with a hijacking but just stole the bank card

SAPS clarified that a constable who was arrested isn't linked to a hijacking case, but South Africans want to know how he hot hold of a stolen bank card from the car. Image: Fotokita/ Papi Morake.

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN – Police have come out to clarify that a police constable arrested in Cato Manor isn’t linked to a hijacking, which resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

The 27-year-old officer was arrested at his home and was found in possession of a bank card belonging to the stolen vehicle's owner.

The officer was also allegedly found in possession of cell phones and number plates.

Police say constable stole the bank card

SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal have not clarified that while the officer was arrested, he wasn’t linked to the hijacking or the murder of 11-year-old Zara Ramsamy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“When the hijacked vehicle was recovered in the Cato Manor area, the same constable was called upon to drive the vehicle to the Malvern. It was during that time that the constable got hold of the bank card and stole it,” police said.

The officer will now be charged with theft and fraud and will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 October 2024.

He will also face an internal disciplinary process.

Crime is crime, say South Africans

While police have since clarified that the officer wasn’t linked to the hijacking, South Africans have accused SAPS of downplaying his crimes.

Anira Pather said:

“Are SAPS justifying the police officer's lesser crime? Crime is crime, perpetrated by someone in a position of trust. He failed to uphold the rule of law.”

Lorna Pillay asked:

“Really? Are we justifying now that the policeman is not involved? We don't care what he was doing with the bank card in the first place, he is a culprit too.”

Javaz Mnisi said:

“Crime is crime. Theft and hijacking are the same. All perpetrators must be dealt with.”

Anlie Mac Donald added:

“Don't justify a crime. He is in possession of a bank card that does not belong to him. It is linked to that crime, so stop sugarcoating a crime.”

Tom Pillay said:

“Can we now trust the police, or can we trust the facts presented to the public by the police? SAPS HR recruitment is suspect.”

Leon Terrence added:

“He drove the vehicle, and that's how he managed to steal the card. And all the other stuff he had? Stuff is not adding up. They’re trying to cover up something.”

Shadrick C Rok Kuppusamy asked:

“So, the hijackers decided to leave the phone and bank cards behind? Nah, man, you are in it to win it.”

Durban youngster killed in hijacking

Briefly News previously reported how 11-year-old Zara Ramsamy was killed during a hijacking.

The youngster was with family outside a fast-food outlet when armed men demanded the vehicle’s keys.

Zara attempted to hide under the vehicle to keep safe, but the hijackers drove over her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News