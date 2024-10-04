A 27-year-old police constable was arrested in connection with a deadly hijacking in Durban

11-year-old Zara Ramsamy was killed when hijackers drove over her as she hid under the vehicle

South Africans are up in arms over the fact that a police officer would be involved in crime

South Africans are fuming after news broke that a polce constable was arrested in connection with a hijacking that left an 11-year-old girl dead. Image: Fotokita/ Darren Stewart.

DURBAN - South Africans’ faith in law enforcement officials has been shaken after a police constable was arrested in Cato Manor.

The 27-year-old was arrested in connection with a recent hijacking that resulted in the death of Zara Ramsamy.

The 11-year-old was killed when hijackers drove over her after she hid under the vehicle.

The case attracted national attention and had many calling for swift justice.

Constable found in possession of stolen items

Following investigations into the matter, the 27-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Friday, October 4.

He was found in possession of a bank card stolen during the hijacking.

Cell phones and number plates were also allegedly found in his possession.

South Africans lose faith in law enforcement

While many were glad that one person was arrested, they were also upset that it was someone who swore to serve and protect.

MaSenate Tsidi Tsikinyane said:

“He joined the police force for the sole purpose of having access to a gun. A criminal is always a criminal.”

Sudesh Sivsaran asked:

“What happened to protect and serve?

Bulelani Rubushe added:

“It’s not a new thing. In their time off, they practice criminal conduct.”

Ricky Behari said:

“Doesn't shock me at all. It has become the norm. Police are involved in crime all the time. Sad, though, that an innocent minor lost her life trying to be safe. Lots of good cops out there. Sadly, they all get a bad reputation because of the rotten ones.”

@morrow_nw added:

“Disgusting that a policeman should be involved in violent crime.”

