Lusikisiki Massacre: One Suspect Arrested in Connection With Mass Shooting That Left 18 Dead
- One suspect will appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court in connection with the Lusikisiki mass shooting
- 18 people were killed when gunmen opened fire on two households in the Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki
- Police arrested three persons of interest last week, and they provided information that led to the arrest
EASTERN CAPE - One person has been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki mass shooting.
The shooting, which claimed the lives of 18 people in the Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki, made national and international headlines.
Suspect not among three mentioned by Mchunu
The suspect will appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court today, 9 October, after his arrest yesterday.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
It’s understood that he was pointed out to police by three men previously arrested by SAPS.
National Police Minister Senzo Mchunu announced at the memorial service for the victims that three were arrested.
While he clarified that they weren’t linked to the murders, he explained that they were persons of interest who could shed more light on the shooting. The latest suspect was arrested thanks to their information.
• This story is developing, and more information will be published as it is received.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za