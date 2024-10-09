One suspect will appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court in connection with the Lusikisiki mass shooting

18 people were killed when gunmen opened fire on two households in the Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki

Police arrested three persons of interest last week, and they provided information that led to the arrest

One person has been arrested for the deadly mass shooting in Lusikisiki that left 18 people dead. Image: @TheLegalSA.

EASTERN CAPE - One person has been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki mass shooting.

The shooting, which claimed the lives of 18 people in the Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki, made national and international headlines.

Suspect not among three mentioned by Mchunu

The suspect will appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court today, 9 October, after his arrest yesterday.

It’s understood that he was pointed out to police by three men previously arrested by SAPS.

National Police Minister Senzo Mchunu announced at the memorial service for the victims that three were arrested.

While he clarified that they weren’t linked to the murders, he explained that they were persons of interest who could shed more light on the shooting. The latest suspect was arrested thanks to their information.

• This story is developing, and more information will be published as it is received.

