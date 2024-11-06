Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli are both appealing to be removed from solitary confinement

The duo are both incarcerated in the maximum security C-Max section of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre

Mncube and Ntuli are two of the five men charged with the murder of former Orlando Pirates star Senzo Meyiwa

Two of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli, have asked to be removed from solitary confinement. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

Two of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa are urgently appealing to the court to have them removed from solitary confinement.

Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli have both turned to the Pretoria High Court, saying their detention in solitary confinement was inconsistent with the constitution.

Both men are incarcerated in the maximum security C-Max section of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

They are two of the five men who have been arrested in connection with the murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

Murder accused suffered mental breakdown

In his appeal, Mcube claimed that he suffered a complete breakdown in October because of his solitary confinement.

“I am unable to concentrate and severely stressed. I have feelings of fear and hopelessness, and at times, I am unable to distinguish day from night,” he said in his affidavit.

Mncube added that he was in solitary confinement for 22 hours a day and that this impacted his right to a fair trial. He also said it amounted to torture.

“I am locked up alone in a 2m by 2.5m cell for more than 22 hours a day, without stimulation or meaningful human contact,” he said, adding that he had contact with the outside world.

No access to hot water

Mncube also complained that he could only shower in a cage for two minutes and only had cold water, whether in summer or winter.

This was echoed by Ntuli, who previously complained in court that he had no hot water to bath in.

Ntuli claims he’s stressed and fearful

Co-accused Ntuli also detailed how he was stressed and afraid as a result of his confinement.

“I am in solitary confinement since March 2022, a period of more than two years. I find it increasingly difficult to concentrate during court proceedings,” he said.

He also claimed that his solitary confinement was an infringement of his human dignity.

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa case

Fisokuhle Ntuli and his four co-accused first appeared in court for the trial years after Meyiwa was murdered

One of the state witnesses, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, revealed in his affidavit that Kelly Khumalo could be the mastermind behind the killing

A trial-within-a-trial held to determine whether two of the accused were forced to confess was held, and Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled against them

Meyiwa's mother sends message to Khumalo's mom

Ntombifuthi asked the Khumalo matriarch how she could live knowing the truth about what really happened to Senzo.

