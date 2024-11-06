ActionSA has proposed two significant changes to how elections are conducted in South Africa

The party believe that voter registration should be automatic and that voting should be compulsory

Mzansi is divided over the suggestions that they submitted to the electoral review consultation panel

ActionSA's proposals for how elections should be conducted in the country have left South Africans divided. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Luba Lesolle.

Source: Getty Images

ActionSA has some big ideas for how elections should work in the country, but South Africans are divided.

The party made bold suggestions for voter registration and compulsory voting, and social media users shared their thoughts on them.

ActionSA wants voters automatically registered

ActionSA has suggested that all citizens aged 18 and over be automatically registered to vote. Currently, citizens have to register physically to be able to cast their vote.

The party also suggested that voting be made compulsory and the government sanction anyone who doesn't vote.

"Currently, 21 countries make it mandatory for citizens to vote and we believe South Africa should follow suit,” national chairperson Micheal Beaumont said.

The party made the suggestions in their submission to the electoral review consultation panel. The panel accepts public submissions on how the country’s electoral system can be improved.

South Africans chime in on ActionSA suggestions

@_ThabisoMabuza said:

“ActionSA is always coming up with great solutions. Must give them that.”

@eziboi101 added:

“Bad idea. Look at Chidimma and how our officials have been selling IDs. We need to be tougher when it comes to obtaining IDs and should look at arresting Illegals while trying to register to vote. This is Africa, not Australia. We have a massive problem here.”

@NwaVutivi said:

“Make voting compulsory like Australia. Every citizen has a duty to perform.”

@jeff_nje added:

“That would create an easy opportunity for government to fabricate the total number of voters. Dangerous.”

@UnityInSA said:

“I agree with this. Voting should be mandatory. But I would also like to see education in schools on how our system of government works. People need to understand the importance of voting and how it impacts the country.”

@Wisdom273 said:

“No. The current system is working very well.”

@Nhleksx3 agreed:

“I agree with this. The reason why we're being held ransom by the ANC voting sheep is because a lot of people couldn't be bothered to vote.”

@langasipho added:

“Stupid idea. Voting is a choice, not an obligation.”

@Skazzi_2G said:

“I’m so annoyed that this isn’t the norm.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News