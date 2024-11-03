John Steenhuisen recently confirmed that he will be furthering his studies through Unisa

Steenhuisen has faced criticism online for being a minister but only having a matric certificate

South Africans are proud of Steenhuisen for wanting to better himself and study further

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen confirmed that he wanted to study further next year, and some South Africans are proud of his decision.

Source: Getty Images

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen plans to further his studies, and many social media users are praising him for this.

The Minister of Agriculture has faced criticism online for only having a Senior Certificate (Matric), but he plans to change that now.

Steenhuisen recently visited Unisa, where he stated his desire to return to studying after meeting with the Principal and Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Puleng LenkaBula and the university’s management.

Steenhuisen to further studies

Following his visit, the Agriculture Minister expressed his intent to return to studying in 2025.

Steenhuisen previously studied politics with Unisa but never finished.

Steenhuisen studied politics at Unisa but could not finish. Now that he is a minister in a new government, he explained that he realised the importance of continuing his studies.

“Now, holding a key office in government, there are certain skills that I would like to acquire that would help me do my job better, and Unisa gives me the flexibility to work and study. Therefore, I intend to continue with my qualifications.

“My areas of interest are management, public policy, governance, and change management – these are the aspects on which I want to upskill,” he noted.

South Africans weigh in on Steenhuisen’s decision

While some praised him for making the change, others responded differently.

@mehlulisizwe said:

“This is impressive. As a proud alumni, I welcome him home.”

@BrotherKD added:

“Instead of berating the Minister, let's wish him well with his studies. He's made an effort to return to school, and this should inspire many others who thought they were too old to learn something new. Politics aside, education is a more sustainable pathway to a comfortable life.”

@mr_sxllo asked:

“So, the online bullying worked? Interesting.”

@mahlodi_phaka joked:

“The EFF MPs have inspired him to further his studies because in the EFF, education is fashionable, and he couldn't bear to be called Matricless minister anymore. EFF MPs must be praised for their educational inspiration on John🤣.”

@Mondliek asked:

“But applications for undergrad are closed. When did he apply?”

@KgalixGunn said:

“Let’s see his matric results if he qualifies for the course.”

@Gugulethu007 said:

“It’s about time the young man needs to go back and finish his degree. He is leading an influential organisation in our country. Thank you, Prof.”

@madzhielufuno added:

“Good thing that he decided to go to school. He never had any reason not to. I'm sure he will see the benefits of studying after.”

