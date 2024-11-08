Two of the five suspects arrested for allegedly running a drug lab on a farm applied for bail recently

New evidence surfaced against them, and they launched a bail application one week before their expected court appearance

The suspects, one of them being the farm owner, have been in custody since their arrest in July 2024

LIMPOPO — Two of the five men who were arrested for allegedly running a drug bust in Limpopo have made a fresh application for bail.

New evidence prompts bail application

According to SABC News, Simphiwe Khumalo and Frederick Botha want to apply for bail after new evidence resurfaces. Botha and Khumalo were among five suspects arrested during a drug lab bust on a farm in Groblersdal. The farm belonged to Botha, and in their first appearance, they were denied bail because they were ruled as flight risks.

The South African Police Service discovered drugs worth over R2 billion and a drug lab on his farm. He and his co-accused have been charged with manufacturing and dealing in drugs. They made a brief court appearance, and their case was postponed to next week.

SAPS uncover R80 million drug lab

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service uncovered a drug lab with drugs worth R80 million in August 2024.

The bust took place at Douglasdale in Sandton, Gauteng and was part of an operation between various police units. South Africans were worried that there were drug labs of this scale in the country.

Airport police seize R25 million in drugs

In another story, Briefly News reported that the OR Tambo International Airport police made a major drug bust.

The police seized drugs worth R25 million abandoned at the OR Tambo airport. 47 cocained bricks weighing about 50 kilograms were found in the baggage carousel. Nobody was arrested during the bust, which was considered one of the biggest drug busts of the year.

