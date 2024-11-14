A worker in Roodepoort almost fell into a mining tunnel after the tar gave way while he was walking

Upon inspecting the hole, it was discovered that the hole wasn't a pothole but a mining tunnel

Johannesburg Road Agency has closed the section of road to allow for repairs to continue

A worker almost fell into a hole in the road which was later found to have been an illegal mining tunnel underground. Image: @SABCNews_Radio/ @RecordNorthside

South Africans are used to pothole-riddled roads, but now there’s a new worry.

As illegal mining continues to dominate the headlines, some of its consequences are affecting ordinary people.

A worker at a scrap metal dealer in Roodepoort found out personally just how dangerous illegal mining can be.

Worker also falls into tunnel

The worker was crossing the road to get to an offloading truck when he stepped right through the tar road.

His boss, Chris Fourie, explained that the worker was surprised, but the bigger surprise came when they looked into the hole.

“He was a little shocked that a hole suddenly appeared underfoot. He came into the office and alerted me, and when we looked down the hole, we realised it was approximately two metres deep. We also saw a spade and a pick at the bottom of the hole,” he said.

He added that a few minutes later when they looked again, the spade and the pick had been moved.

Upon closer inspection, they realised that it wasn’t a hole but a tunnel running under the road towards a mine.

Road closed for repairs

The police were called to the scene, and they, in turn, called the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).

The JRA then closed off a section of the road to allow for repairs, which has affected businesses in the area.

