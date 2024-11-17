Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni enthusiastically posted photos with President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ntshavheni was with Ramaphosa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the G20 Leaders' Summit on 17 November 2024

Locals wished Ramaphosa on his birthday and camped in the comments after recent criticism against Ntshavheni

Presidency Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni nodded to President Cyril Ramaphosa on his birthday. Images: @GovernmentZA, @Khu_Ntshavheni

RIO DE JANEIRO — Minister in the Presidency Khumudzo Ntshavheni cut a happy figure alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ramaphosa's participation at the event comes as global leaders gathered for the intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries.

Ntshavheni boisterous with Ramaphosa

During his 72nd birthday on Sunday, 17 November 2024, Ramaphosa took part in launching a campaign, Leveraging the Potential of Renewables – The Road to Johannesburg, ahead of SA's G20 Presidency in 2025.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola accompanied Ramaphosa to the event.

Ntshavheni, who has been slammed for making rash remarks about zama zamas, posted several photos of a happy Ramaphosa, captioning the image:

"Happiest 72nd birthday, Mr President," sghe captioned the post.

Two photos show Ntshavheni posing beside a seated Ramaphosa, smiling broadly, while another depicts her and Ramaphosa in a boardroom with the other world leaders, including Brazil's presidents.

