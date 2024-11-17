South Africa vs South Sudan: Preview, h2h, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

South Africa will face South Sudan in their last 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after sealing qualification before their tie with Uganda.

The Bafana Bafana defeated the Cranes 2-0 at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday, November 15, 2024, thanks to second-half strikes from Thapelo Morena and Patrick Maswanganyi.

Briefly News highlights all you need to know about South Africa's clash against South Sudan.

Bafana Bafana poses prior to the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifying match between South Africa and Uganda at the Orlando Stadium. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Uganda vs South Africa: All you need to know about the tie

Match preview

Bafana Bafana's win over Uganda put them on top of Group K with 11 points. They need a win to seal the top spot ahead of Uganda.

Broos already said he expects his team to win and entertain the South African fans at the Stadium.

Mzansi is still unbeaten and hopes to keep that record, which drags back to their last 12 matches across all competitions.

South Sudan are officially out of contention for the qualification ticket, with one win out of five games played.

Team news and possible lineups

Broos is expected to give some fringe players in the South Africa squad a chance to prove themselves against South Sudan.

The Bright Stars are expected to stick with their top players for this tie to end their qualifying campaign on a good note.

South Africa's possible starting lineup: Sage Stephens; Khuliso Mudau, Rushwin Dortley, Mothobi Mvala, Fawaaz Basadien; Thalente Mbatha, Bathusi Aubaas, Patrick Maswanganyi, Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Morena; Iqraam Rayners

South Sudan's possible starting lineup: Jumaa Jenaro; Samuel Taban, Athir Thomas, Paul Puk Kun Pal; Atendele Geriga, William Gama, Chol, Rashid Okocha; Paul Jawa, Alfred Leku, Yohanna Juma

Head-to-head

Bafana Bafana has the edge over South Sudan when it comes to head-to-head matches. Broos' side won their last tie 3-2 at the Juba Stadium.

South Africa has won four out of five games, with the Bright Stars only being victorious once.

Time and where to watch

The match is scheduled for 18:00 at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, and will be broadcast live on SuperSport 206 and SABC.

