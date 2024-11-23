Jacob Zuma was expelled from the ANC in July for bringing the organisation into disrepute

The former party president appealed the decision, but the ANC has since upheld the expulsion

South Africans think Zuma should give up and move on as leader of the MK Party

Jacob Zuma has rejected his expulsion from the ANC, but South Africans think he should just give up already. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma is not going down without a fight.

The ANC has upheld its expulsion of the former party president, but Msholozi is not happy with the decision.

Zuma was expelled in July for bringing the organisation into disrepute but appealed the decision.

Zuma rejects expulsion

Following the news that the party officially expelled him, the Jacob Zuma Foundation released a statement saying it rejects the notion.

Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi confirmed that the former state president would consult with his legal team on the way forward.

“His Excellency President Zuma strongly rejects the notion that the ANC, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has the authority to expel him from the movement to which he has dedicated his life.

“In the coming days, H.E. President Zuma will consult with his legal team, his ANC representative, Comrade Tony Yengeni, his family and his political comrades to deliberate on the way forward,” Manyi said.

South Africans tired of Zuma’s antics

While some social media users supported the MK Party leader, many others thought he should accept defeat.

Mandy Anc said:

“He knows that there is no protection for him without the ANC. MK can’t protect him like the ANC.”

Katlego Mohlanga added:

“I wish I was Zuma's lawyer. I would chow money. He has money, this guy, to fight losing legal battles🤣🤣🤣.”

Nohombile Patricks stated:

“We really don't have time for old people playing games. Children are dying, our future, people we should be worried about.”

Jacob Thapedi said:

“But he can't be both sides, MK and ANC. He is too old (he is SASSA) to be both sides.”

Godfrey Mbhiza added:

“This one is playing like a child, nje.”

Mxolisi Mxo stated:

“He is wasting his time and money.”

Lerato Jacqueline Molise said:

“Let it go Msholozi maan. Wena, you think life is all about you only. You’re old ntate hle! Mdende is waiting for you. Please, you can apply for it now, phela le December next month, you might need it.”

Source: Briefly News