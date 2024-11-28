Eskom considers its implementation of the prepaid meter upgrade project a success

The power utility has stressed the importance of non-buyers to register their meter boxes before the deadline

South Africans believed that if Esmom continues with its increased tariff rate, it will result in people bypassing electrical connections

JOHANNESBURG — Eskom says that the project to upgrade prepaid electricity meters has been a success.

Eskom looks back

Eskom noted that the changeover of technology has resulted in over 400,000 zero-paying customers coming forward and seeking to obtain electricity legitimately. In a statement, Eskom emphasised that the old prepaid meter boxes will no longer accept tokens because of the technological upgrades.

Eskm also launched a chatbot called Alred, an Interactive Voice Response, and WhatsApp channels to assist those who want to lose their meters and with all other queries.

South Africans have questions

Netizens on Facebook wanted to know how they would ensure illegal connections don't take place.

Lize Summers said:

"These people of Eskom are something else. The people will upgrade their meters, and once upgraded, they will just bypass it again with illegal connections."

Kaywin Bside Boza said:

"If Eskom goes ahead with the 36% increase, the upgraded meters won't help them because more will bypass those meters."

Zeenat Khan said:

"I want to know if Eskom has the president and ministers on its customer database. Do they need someone to assist them in upgrading their prepaid meters?"

Phillipe Roche asked:

"So why extend the deadline, then?"

Brian Kritzinger said:

"A success would mean no delays. They delayed how many times? Bersides, it's not worth another traffic increase. It's time we put price caps on our entities."

Daniel Frikke Labuschagne asked:

"Wasn't the deadline four days ago?"

Manskap said:

"Too many delays."

