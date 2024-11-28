Eskom Hails Recoding Prepaid Meter Project a Success, South Africans Share Views
- Eskom considers its implementation of the prepaid meter upgrade project a success
- The power utility has stressed the importance of non-buyers to register their meter boxes before the deadline
- South Africans believed that if Esmom continues with its increased tariff rate, it will result in people bypassing electrical connections
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges and state-owned enterprises in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
JOHANNESBURG — Eskom says that the project to upgrade prepaid electricity meters has been a success.
Eskom looks back
Eskom noted that the changeover of technology has resulted in over 400,000 zero-paying customers coming forward and seeking to obtain electricity legitimately. In a statement, Eskom emphasised that the old prepaid meter boxes will no longer accept tokens because of the technological upgrades.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Eskm also launched a chatbot called Alred, an Interactive Voice Response, and WhatsApp channels to assist those who want to lose their meters and with all other queries.
South Africans have questions
Netizens on Facebook wanted to know how they would ensure illegal connections don't take place.
Lize Summers said:
"These people of Eskom are something else. The people will upgrade their meters, and once upgraded, they will just bypass it again with illegal connections."
Kaywin Bside Boza said:
"If Eskom goes ahead with the 36% increase, the upgraded meters won't help them because more will bypass those meters."
Zeenat Khan said:
"I want to know if Eskom has the president and ministers on its customer database. Do they need someone to assist them in upgrading their prepaid meters?"
Phillipe Roche asked:
"So why extend the deadline, then?"
Brian Kritzinger said:
"A success would mean no delays. They delayed how many times? Bersides, it's not worth another traffic increase. It's time we put price caps on our entities."
Daniel Frikke Labuschagne asked:
"Wasn't the deadline four days ago?"
Manskap said:
"Too many delays."
City Power customers 99% upgraded
In a related article, Briefly News reported that 99% of City Power customers have upgraded their meter boxes.
The spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said residents from townships like Alexandra are still reluctant to let City Power employees help them.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za