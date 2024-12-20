A motorist was arrested in Cape Town after he attempted to flee from police at a roadblock

The man, who is believed to be a foreign national, was chased into the bushes by police

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu had a special message for criminals this festive season

WESTERN CAPE - There is no escaping law enforcement officials this festive season.

One man found that out the hard way when he tried to run away from police at a roadblock in Cape Town on 20 December.

Police are conducting search-and-seizure operations in the province, which has led to the arrest of many motorists.

Suspected foreign national attempts to flee

The man, alleged to be a foreign national without papers, was stopped at one of the roadblocks when he decided to flee.

The man was spotted running away from police into the adjacent bush, with officers hot on his heels.

After a short chase, officers surrounded him and arrested him. He will appear in court on Monday, 23 December.

Senzo Mchunu wishes criminals good luck

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu was also present at the Safer Festive Season operations, where he reaffirmed SAPS’ commitment to cracking down on crime this December.

During his address, he noted that many were arrested for various crimes. He also had a special message for criminals.

“I have no warning to criminals except to wish them good luck in all they are doing. That is all I want to say to them.”

He added that police were more than equal to the task of tackling criminals.

“If they don’t stop what they are doing, we are getting harder and harder,” Mchunu added.

