North West authorities are investigating a case of possible statutory rape after a teenager gave birth to her second baby

The 16-year-old's children are allegedly fathered by a 35-year-old, and she gave birth to her first child two years ago

South Africans were disgusted by the behaviour and called on the authorities to clamp down on adults impregnating children

NORTH WEST — A 16-year-old teenager from the North West gave birth to her second child in two years. It's believed the children's father is a 35-year-old man. The authorities have launched an investigation.

Teenager gives birth to 2nd child

According to a video @eNCA posted on X, the province's head of communications, Brian Setswambung, said the province is investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl's children. She was 14 when she gave birth to her first child. The province's premier, Lazzy Mokgosi, visited the Joe Morolong Facility in Vryburg, where he learned of the child giving birth. He ordered that she receive all the relevant psychosocial support.

He said the government is working together with developmental partners to intensify education on an ongoing basis about teenage pregnancy. He said 5429 teenagers between 10 and 19 gave birth between April to December 2024.

Teenagers giving birth in 2024

The government is cracking down on teenagers giving birth to children. A 12-year-old gave birth on New Year's Day in the Eastern Cape. The province's MEC of Health, Ntandokazi Capa, said the department would act against the incident.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on 26 December 2024 for impregnating a 13-year-old he met at a shopping complex. She gave birth on the same day he was arrested and faces various charges.

How angry are South Africans?

Netizens were fuming and shared their feelings on X.

FootballStage said:

"How is this possible?"

Simon Sithole said:

"Our communities are sick to allow this never-ending crisis. As men, we should be ashamed of ourselves for failing a girl child."

Cathy Dickson asked:

"Why was there no action taken when she gave birth to the first child? There should be a system in place where healthcare facilities contact authorities to handle such matters with immediate effect."

Jyo-Politrick said:

"We live in a sick society where family values are slowly diminishing!"

Nnuna Kgaugelo asked:

"Why didn't they arrest him the first time?"

