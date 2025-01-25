South Africans slammed Lesetja Kganyago after he was appointed as Stellenbosch University's Chancellor

This comes after Justice Edwin Cameron's five year-term as the Chancellor ended on 31 December, 2024

Although the university is excited about his appointment, South Africans called him a sellout

Lesetja Kganyago is Stellenbosch University's new Chancellor. Images: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images and Lindesberg/ullstein bild via Getty Images

STELLENBOSCH, WESTERN CAPE—South Africans were displeased with Stellenbosch University appointing South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago as its Chancellor on 24 January 2025. Many accused him of being a sellout.

Lesetja Kganyago is Stellenbosch's Chancellor

Stellenbosch University announced that Kganyago's term as Chancellor began on 24 January and will last five years. He was elected as its 16th chancellor. In 2018, Kganyago received an honorary doctorate of Commerce from Stellenbosch. He holds a Master's in Development Economics from London University and a Bachelor's in Accounting and Economics from the University of South Africa.

Stellenbosch's Vice-Chancellor and Rector, Professor Wim de Villiers, welcomed Kganyago's appointment and said his expertise and leadership would inspire the university's community.

Not everyone is happy that Lesetja Kganyago is Stellenbosch Univerity's new Chancellor. Image: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

What you need to know about Lesetja Kganyago

South Africans slam him

Netizens commenting on @BuzinessX's tweet blasted him.

Psychosynthesis said:

"Western-embedded protocol."

PirateWitchQueen said:

"He's also the man who asked for a beef and mutton reserve."

Umzukulwana ka Manda said:

"Stooges and puppets rewarded by masters."

Khetani Chabane said:

"He has put in a lot of hard work to help them succeed and grow their wealth. His dedication and efforts in looking after their interests deserve recognition and reward."

Mxolisi G Buthelezi said:

"When it was always said that he's a Stellenbosch plant, others disputed this."

UnknownITellYou said:

"Sellouts always get rewarded by our historical enemies for selling givers through liberal policies."

Hon Mancibane said:

"Another laptop of the Stellenbosch mafia."

SA demands accountability from Kganyago for rand manipulation

In a related article, Briefly News reported in 2023 that the South African public demanded that Kganyago account for the rand manipulation saga. This was after financial institutions were implicated in manipulating the rand.

The Pan Africanist Congress called for him to address the rand manipulation after Standard Charter was fined R43 million for manipulating the rand. South Africans supported the party's call for him to account.

