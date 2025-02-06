British travellers just crowned Cape Town the ultimate Long-Laul City Break for 2025, and it’s all over social media

The Mother City outshines global hotspots with its breathtaking scenery and exceptional food and wine

With rave reviews on value, vibes, and adventure, Cape Town proves it’s the place to be this year

Cape Town is on fire this year. It topped the charts as the Best Long-Haul City Break for British travellers in 2025.

Cape Town towers over competition

In a recent Which? survey of over 1,500 members, almost 2,500 destinations were tested on food, culture, accommodation, and more. Cape Town came out swinging, outclassing the likes of Tokyo, Sydney, Dubai, and Los Angeles.

Cape Town delivers the full experience

Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said some cities might rely on just one big attraction, but this year’s top contenders truly deliver on all fronts. They offer distinctive cultural landmarks, world-class dining, and remarkable scenery. Cape Town, with its beautiful landscapes and lively urban scene, proved it offers the complete package.

See the Facebook post here:

South Africans on social media shared their thoughts on the Mother City's new accolade.

See some comments below:

Made Theron said:

"Maybe Cape Town should also consider the hike in tourism rates in order for us living in Cape Town also enjoy its beauty in rands?"

Lesley Rosemary Allardice posted:

"Expensive for South Africans. Eating out is not very often as a family of 5."

@Julia Du Preez commented:

"Proudly South African! 🇿🇦❤️🙏"

Derek Russel Williams asked:

"So they don't like their own country?"

Geoff Rooks stated:

"Whoopa! Cape Town City."

Fernando Goncalves mentioned:

"Well, the rand is worth nothing. Very cheap for these visitors."

