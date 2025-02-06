Global site navigation

“Proudly South African”: Cape Town Crushes Dubai, and Los Angeles to Claim New Title
South Africa

“Proudly South African”: Cape Town Crushes Dubai, and Los Angeles to Claim New Title

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • British travellers just crowned Cape Town the ultimate Long-Laul City Break for 2025, and it’s all over social media
  • The Mother City outshines global hotspots with its breathtaking scenery and exceptional food and wine
  • With rave reviews on value, vibes, and adventure, Cape Town proves it’s the place to be this year

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

Stock photos of the City of Cape Town and tourists
Visuals of Cape Town and tourists enjoying the city. Image: Stock photos
Source: Getty Images

Cape Town is on fire this year. It topped the charts as the Best Long-Haul City Break for British travellers in 2025.

Cape Town towers over competition

In a recent Which? survey of over 1,500 members, almost 2,500 destinations were tested on food, culture, accommodation, and more. Cape Town came out swinging, outclassing the likes of Tokyo, Sydney, Dubai, and Los Angeles.

A stock photo of people holding SA flags
People were snapped waving South African flags. Image: Stock photo
Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cape Town delivers the full experience

Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said some cities might rely on just one big attraction, but this year’s top contenders truly deliver on all fronts. They offer distinctive cultural landmarks, world-class dining, and remarkable scenery. Cape Town, with its beautiful landscapes and lively urban scene, proved it offers the complete package.

Read also

"The sun here makes me look like I'm glowing": Nigerian tourist raves about Stellenbosch's beauty

See the Facebook post here:

South Africans on social media shared their thoughts on the Mother City's new accolade.

See some comments below:

Made Theron said:

"Maybe Cape Town should also consider the hike in tourism rates in order for us living in Cape Town also enjoy its beauty in rands?"

Lesley Rosemary Allardice posted:

"Expensive for South Africans. Eating out is not very often as a family of 5."

@Julia Du Preez commented:

"Proudly South African! 🇿🇦❤️🙏"

Derek Russel Williams asked:

"So they don't like their own country?"

Geoff Rooks stated:

"Whoopa! Cape Town City."

Fernando Goncalves mentioned:

"Well, the rand is worth nothing. Very cheap for these visitors."

3 Other trending stories about Cape Town

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Hilary Sekgota avatar

Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: