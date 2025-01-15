Global site navigation

“World’s Best City”: Cape Town Beats London and New York for Top Spot in 2025
Africa

“World’s Best City”: Cape Town Beats London and New York for Top Spot in 2025

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • Time Out magazine has officially crowned Cape Town as the world's best city for 2025, surpassing global giants London, Melbourne, and New York
  • The Mother City secured its top ranking based on input from more than 18,000 locals and 100 global experts who praised its vibrant food scene, natural beauty, and welcoming atmosphere
  • Tourism experts predict this prestigious recognition will boost visitor numbers and create more employment opportunities for locals

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

Cape Town ranking as best city in the world makes headlines.
Cape Town Beats London and New York for the top spot as the best city of 2025. Images: Allan Baxter and WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Cape Town's world-class status has been officially confirmed by Time Out magazine's global city rankings for 2025. Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also shared the exciting announcement on his Facebook page @geordinhl, highlighting the positive impact this recognition will have on local tourism and job creation.

Watch the video below.

Setting global standards

Time Out's Content Director Andrew Hallett went into the details on how Cape Town's win celebrates the city's ability to provide world-class experiences for both locals and visitors, from major attractions to hidden gems in Kalk Bay.

Read also

"Bring back those stairs": Gent's emotional plea for Top Billing's return has SA in their feelings.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

From the iconic Table Mountain Aerial Cableway to the bustling food scene, Cape Town's diverse offerings impressed the global panel, with experts particularly noting the city's environmental beauty and joyous atmosphere.

Cape Town gets top spot, beating London and New York.
Cape Town Beats London and New York for the top spot as the best city of 2025. Images: 4FR via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Mzansi celebrates the win

@PaulinePedro praised:

"Nee wat, the best Mayor in the world."

@CharlesPeterNoke celebrated:

"Wow wow awesome. Also a big congratulations to our executive Mayor and his entire team. Well done DA Cape Town!"

@TaniaParker suggested:

"Start cleaning up the whole of The Cape!!!!"

@SansiPupillo appreciated:

"Thanks very much, it's because we've got such a special Mayor and hardworking person. Blessings to you."

@CathyGreve encouraged:

"That's very good news. Keep up the good work in looking after your city."

@MarkPalmer-Edgecumbe cautioned:

"Cape Town is without doubt the best city in the world - but more tourists we DO NOT need - soon we will be ruined by tourists just like Barcelona and Rome."

More Cape Town stories

Read also

Inside Kairo and Lynn Forbes' luxurious Turkey trip: Matching outfits, scenic views, and more

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: