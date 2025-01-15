Time Out magazine has officially crowned Cape Town as the world's best city for 2025, surpassing global giants London, Melbourne, and New York

The Mother City secured its top ranking based on input from more than 18,000 locals and 100 global experts who praised its vibrant food scene, natural beauty, and welcoming atmosphere

Tourism experts predict this prestigious recognition will boost visitor numbers and create more employment opportunities for locals

Cape Town Beats London and New York for the top spot as the best city of 2025. Images: Allan Baxter and WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town's world-class status has been officially confirmed by Time Out magazine's global city rankings for 2025. Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also shared the exciting announcement on his Facebook page @geordinhl, highlighting the positive impact this recognition will have on local tourism and job creation.

Watch the video below.

Setting global standards

Time Out's Content Director Andrew Hallett went into the details on how Cape Town's win celebrates the city's ability to provide world-class experiences for both locals and visitors, from major attractions to hidden gems in Kalk Bay.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

From the iconic Table Mountain Aerial Cableway to the bustling food scene, Cape Town's diverse offerings impressed the global panel, with experts particularly noting the city's environmental beauty and joyous atmosphere.

Cape Town Beats London and New York for the top spot as the best city of 2025. Images: 4FR via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi celebrates the win

@PaulinePedro praised:

"Nee wat, the best Mayor in the world."

@CharlesPeterNoke celebrated:

"Wow wow awesome. Also a big congratulations to our executive Mayor and his entire team. Well done DA Cape Town!"

@TaniaParker suggested:

"Start cleaning up the whole of The Cape!!!!"

@SansiPupillo appreciated:

"Thanks very much, it's because we've got such a special Mayor and hardworking person. Blessings to you."

@CathyGreve encouraged:

"That's very good news. Keep up the good work in looking after your city."

@MarkPalmer-Edgecumbe cautioned:

"Cape Town is without doubt the best city in the world - but more tourists we DO NOT need - soon we will be ruined by tourists just like Barcelona and Rome."

More Cape Town stories

The recent passing of controversial businessman Mark Lifman has put the spotlight on Cape Town's complex business landscape and ongoing transformation.

A Nigerian-American tourist's guide to Cape Town's best streetwear stores sparked debate among locals about authentic fashion hotspots.

Briefly News also reported recently on international rapper Rick Ross's visit to the Mother City which made headlines as he linked up with former Big Brother Mzansi star Yolanda Mukondeleli.

Source: Briefly News