Fashion Debate: Man Shows “Best Streetwear Stores” in Cape Town, Locals Disagree

A Nigerian-American tourist exploring South Africa took to the fashion streets of the Mother City

The man, a model and fashion enthusiast, shared his list of the best streetwear stores Cape Town had to offer

A few local members of the online community disagreed with the man's take and suggested other local stores

Capetonians shared their opinions when a man listed the best streetwear stores in the city. Images: @itsobinwankwo / Instagram, @itsobinwankwo / TikTok

Cape Town, renowned for its breathtaking views and award-winning cuisine, is also home to some of the finest local fashion stores in South Africa.

Recently, an international tourist shared his curated list of the best streetwear fashion stores in the Mother City, but his choices didn't quite align with a few locals' opinions.

Cape Town boasts streetwear stores

Nigerian-American model and entrepreneur Obi Nwankwo took to his TikTok account to share the eight stores in Cape Town he felt sold the best streetwear in the city.

The stores listed were:

Archive Story Rare Gallery Pot Plant Club Lemkus Lagos Street Influhks Duck Duck Goose

The clip showed a glimpse of what the stylish stores had to offer.

"These stores had the best drip," Obi noted.

Man's opinion on fashion stores sparks debate

Many social media users, particularly from Cape Town, went to the comment section to express their disagreement with Obi, while others suggested stores that fit the category.

A surprised @jakd_01 asked:

"Haibo, what happened to Shelflife?"

@tamo_za1, who had the same thought, added:

"Leaving Shelflife out of this is criminal."

After seeing the list of stores, @mandisihlatshway3 commented:

"The price range, brother."

Cape Town resident @karendunlop3 advised Obi:

"Dude, go to Canal Walk."

@karendunlop3 told the online community:

"I need to get my coins right. I am a sucker for streetwear."

Throwing out more names of streetwear stores in the Mother City, @kamo_vsop wrote in the comment section:

"Cultish? Galxboy?"

While others suggested stores, an appreciative @arethaarengfete said to the content creator:

"I stay in Cape Town and didn’t even know about this. Thank you."

