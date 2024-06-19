“Stocks a Bit of Everything”: Cape Town Woman Plugs Mzansi With Discount Store

A local content creator plugged Mzansi social media users with a store selling an array of discounted items

The store sold appliances, toiletries and clothing from well-known brands like Le Creuset and Nike

People in the comment section were not sold on the idea that the Cape Town store was affordable

A Cape Town woman showed South Africans a discount store selling all sorts of goodies. Images: @hayleymalan / Instagram, @hayleymalan / TikTok

Mzansi shoppers love a bargain on different products from any store, but it's even better when everything affordable is under one roof.

Cape Town-based digital content creator Hayley Malan plugged internet users with a discount store in one of the city's suburbs. Taking to her TikTok account (@hayleymalan), the micro-influencer travelled to Athlone Industria to show viewers what Salvage Co. Discounters had to offer.

Hayley told netizens:

"This store stocks a bit of everything, from appliances, home goods, toiletries, and even clothing at a discounted price."

She shared that the store also housed items from well-known brands, such as rugs, curtains, and bedding from Superbalist, Nike socks, and a pot from Le Creuset.

Netizens not sold on the discounted price

Although items were marked in red, indicating a reduction in prices, people who shopped there before stated that the place was not as affordable as Hayley thought.

@vin42021 told online users:

"They are not cheap at all. They are, in some cases, equally priced as other retailers."

@user347866389 shared in the comment section:

"They were super cheap a few years ago."

@user347866389 said to shoppers:

"You can definitely find a bargain there, but also check the internet for the going price of the item you find there. Sometimes, there’s not much of a difference. So technically, no bargain."

