A woman who allegedly orchestrated the murder of her husband, an EMPD officer, has been arrested

Online videos purport Sibongile Dlamini appearing inconsolable at Officer Banele Skosana's memorial

Dlamini appeared in court alongside one an alleged hitman, Nhliziyozabantu Magwanyana, on 17 February

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini told Briefly News a hunt was underway for a third suspect

A woman arrested allegedly orchestrating her EMPD officer husband's murder is set to appear for a second time in the Spring's Magistrate's Court. Images: @MDNnewss

GAUTENG — Viral videos — one showing the wife of a slain Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer appearing inconsolable at his memorial service, and another of her being led away by police on suspicion of his murder — have been making the rounds online.

Officer Banele Skosana was shot and killed outside a tuck shop he ran with his wife in KwaThema, on the East Rand of Gauteng, on Friday, 7 February 2025.

EMPD cop's wife nabbed for murder

Three days after the metro cop's murder, a South African Police Service (SAPS) led operation resulted in the arrest of the alleged hitman at KwaThema hostel.

A second hitman is believed to be on the run.

Nhliziyozabantu Magwanyana subsequently appeared in the Springs Magistrate's Court, on 12 February, facing a murder charge.

Gauteng spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said Magwanyana led officers to the murder weapon, which he had hidden in a pillow case in his room.

Two days later on 14 February, the net closed on a second suspect, Skosana's widow, Sibongile Dlamini, amid preparations for his funeral.

After spending the weekend behind bars, Dlamini, 42, appeared in the dock alongside Magwanyana, 34, on 17 February.

A video posted to the @MDNness X page captured a memorial held for Skosana, 32, on 13 February, one day before her arrest.

Dlamini cuts a distraught figure, wailing uncontrollably while seated under a tent erected for mourners as a foot procession of EMPD officers goes by. An elderly woman gets from her seat to console Dlamini.

In the second clip, a hive of law enforcement activity is captured as family and community members gather as she is arrested.

She is then led away in an unmarked police car. Several people can be seen breaking down and crying and, later, a group of women break out in song.

Further reports suggest Dlamini, who married Skosana in December, had allegedly previously poisoned Skosana, which he survived. In the video, someone can be heard passing a comment about the poisoning attempt.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said two suspects shot Skosana as he offloaded stock from his vehicle on Vilakazi Street.

They allegedly stole his private firearm and fled the scene.

He told Briefly News a manhunt was underway for the second shooter.

"We're shocked and devastated by the incident. This was a young man who risked his life to save others. To lose him in such a brutal manner is a loss to the EMPD and the wider community," he said.

The matter against the duo was postponed to 21 February for further investigations and a formal bail application.

