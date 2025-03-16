5 ATMs Bombed at Hammanskraal Mall Near Police Station, South Africans in Disbelief
- The South African Police Service is investigating a case of attempted murder and ATM bombings
- This was after five ATMs were bombed in Hammanskraal in Pretoria on 16 March by 30 suspects
- South Africans were reeling, especially because the crime happened a few metres from the Hammanskraal Police Station
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
HAMMANSKRAAL, PRETORIA — South Africans were perplexed after 30 men stormed the Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, and bombed five of its ATMs on 16 March 2025. Of particular concern was the fact that the mall is situated in front of the Hammanskraal Police Station.
What happened in Hammanskraal?
According to The Citizen, the incident happened in the early hours of the morning. The security guard on duty was patrolling the premises outside the mall when suspects who were in a bakkie approached him. They took his firearm and went inside the shopping mall. They then robbed the other security guard and took his phone.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The suspects then bombed five ATMs. Just as they were about to leave the mall, the South African Police Service accosted them, and a shootout between the suspects and the police ensued. One of the private security officers who were on the cops' side was wounded during the shootout. Nobody has been arrested. The mall temporarily shut the premises down while the police investigated.
ATM bombings in 2024
- The South African Police Service arrested four suspected ATM bombers in Ekurhuleni in July 2024 after they were implicated in ATM bombings in Katlehong and Thokoza
- One person was arrested, and one was killed in a shootout between the police and suspected ATM bombers in Esikhaleni, KwaZulu Natal in July
- The police launched a manhunt for suspects who bombed an ATM at a filling station in Thohoyandou in September
- An armed gang bombed ATMs in Soshanguve in November, and community members scrambled to collect the remaining money
South Africans in disbelief
Netizens commenting on Yusuf Abramjee's @Abramjee's X tweet were perturbed that the crime happened a few metres from the Hammanskraal Police Station.
Broke Aunt said:
"The Hammanskraal Police Station is near the gate of Jubilee Mall. The police academy is near the police station gate. The Temba police station is three kilometres away. Yoh, this is a joke."
Luyolo Mkentane asked:
"Were they trying to bomb down the whole mall?"
AMM said:
"So the mall doesn't have a security company manning the comle including its cameras? This is an inside job."
Lehlohonolo said:
"They were on a serious mission."
Kgomotso Moema said:
"If I'm not mistaken, the mall is being guarded by Night Guard security. Where were they during this? The police station is not far from the mall."
Ephraim asked:
"The police station and the academy college are nearest. Why didn't they respond?"
5 ARM robbers fatally wounded in shootout
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Hawks in Mpumalanga fatally shot five suspected ATM bombers in December. The suspects were traced as they were getting ready to bomb an ATM in Witbank.
A shootout ensued at Schoongezicht at the safe house where they were located. The police also recovered firearms and explosives.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za