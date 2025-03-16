The South African Police Service is investigating a case of attempted murder and ATM bombings

This was after five ATMs were bombed in Hammanskraal in Pretoria on 16 March by 30 suspects

South Africans were reeling, especially because the crime happened a few metres from the Hammanskraal Police Station

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA was puzzled that suspects had bombed ATMs in a mall near a cop shop. Images: @KwakwaJohn/ X and Helbig/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

HAMMANSKRAAL, PRETORIA — South Africans were perplexed after 30 men stormed the Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, and bombed five of its ATMs on 16 March 2025. Of particular concern was the fact that the mall is situated in front of the Hammanskraal Police Station.

What happened in Hammanskraal?

According to The Citizen, the incident happened in the early hours of the morning. The security guard on duty was patrolling the premises outside the mall when suspects who were in a bakkie approached him. They took his firearm and went inside the shopping mall. They then robbed the other security guard and took his phone.

The suspects then bombed five ATMs. Just as they were about to leave the mall, the South African Police Service accosted them, and a shootout between the suspects and the police ensued. One of the private security officers who were on the cops' side was wounded during the shootout. Nobody has been arrested. The mall temporarily shut the premises down while the police investigated.

ATM bombings in 2024

The South African Police Service arrested four suspected ATM bombers in Ekurhuleni in July 2024 after they were implicated in ATM bombings in Katlehong and Thokoza

One person was arrested, and one was killed in a shootout between the police and suspected ATM bombers in Esikhaleni, KwaZulu Natal in July

The police launched a manhunt for suspects who bombed an ATM at a filling station in Thohoyandou in September

An armed gang bombed ATMs in Soshanguve in November, and community members scrambled to collect the remaining money

Five FNB ATMs were decimated. Image: @Kwakwa_John

Source: Twitter

South Africans in disbelief

Netizens commenting on Yusuf Abramjee's @Abramjee's X tweet were perturbed that the crime happened a few metres from the Hammanskraal Police Station.

Broke Aunt said:

"The Hammanskraal Police Station is near the gate of Jubilee Mall. The police academy is near the police station gate. The Temba police station is three kilometres away. Yoh, this is a joke."

Luyolo Mkentane asked:

"Were they trying to bomb down the whole mall?"

AMM said:

"So the mall doesn't have a security company manning the comle including its cameras? This is an inside job."

Lehlohonolo said:

"They were on a serious mission."

Kgomotso Moema said:

"If I'm not mistaken, the mall is being guarded by Night Guard security. Where were they during this? The police station is not far from the mall."

Ephraim asked:

"The police station and the academy college are nearest. Why didn't they respond?"

5 ARM robbers fatally wounded in shootout

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Hawks in Mpumalanga fatally shot five suspected ATM bombers in December. The suspects were traced as they were getting ready to bomb an ATM in Witbank.

A shootout ensued at Schoongezicht at the safe house where they were located. The police also recovered firearms and explosives.

