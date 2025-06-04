South Africans were enraged after the Western Cape High Court dismissed an application by the Road Accident Fund to rescind a judgment awarding an undocumented foreign national a payout

Charles Chipofya was involved in a car accident in 2016 and was supposed to receive a R1.4 million settlement, but RAF contested the settlement after discovering he was undocumented

The Western Cape High Court ordered RAF to pay Chipofya the settlement, and South Africans were furious

WESTERN CAPE — South Africans were livid that the Western Cape High Court upheld a judgment against the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which ordered that it should pay an undocumented foreign national a R1.4 million settlement claim.

Court dismisses RAF appeal

According to IOL, the Court dismissed a RAF application in which it appealed a ruling granting Charles Chipofya a R1.4 million payout. Chipofya was involved in an accident in 2016 in Plettenberg Bay. He filed a claim with RAF in 2022. However, when the RAF discovered that he was an undocumented foreign national, it applied to rescind an agreement between it and Chipofya for the settlement.

RAF learned that Chipofya had been living in South Africa illegally since 1996 and married a South African woman in 2008. The pair has two children. RAF argued that Chipofya submitted his passport with the surname Chipeta and not Chipofya. The discrepancy resulted in an investigation, which revealed that he had two passports, one of which he obtained after the accident.

Chipofya's lawyers push back

Chipofya's lawyers argued that RAF was aware of his status as an illegal immigrant. RAF also reduced his claim due to his status, but argued that the claim was not outright rejected.

Judge James Lekhuleni said, while delivering the ruling, that RAF is bound under the RAF Act to provide compensation for losses arising from road accidents. The Act does not discriminate based on immigration status.

South Africans furious

Netizens commenting on @MDNnewss on X were livid and slammed RAF and South African law.

David M said:

"This is what Collins Letsoalo has been fighting. How does an illegal immigrant get to benefit from our fiscus?"

Gumgedle said:

"Never. We must appeal this. We can't be giving our hard-earned money to illegal migrants."

Ndlombanggo ka Tomase said:

"This law must be amended."

KamogeleFloyd said:

"Seems like lawyers working on getting money from RAF work more than lawyers in criminality."

