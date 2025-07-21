Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn will appear in the Western Cape High Court in August 2025

The trio were convicted of human trafficking and kidnapping, and sentenced to life behind bars in May 2025

The lawyers for the convicted trio filed the applications for leave to appeal less than a week after the sentencing

Kelly Smith, Steveno Van Rhyn, and Jacquin Appollis will return to court in August to appeal their conviction and sentencing. Image: Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn will return to court in August 2025.

The trio were found guilty of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joslin Smith. The Saldanha Bay girl was last seen on 19 February 2024 at her Middlepos home.

Her mother, Kelly, as well as van Rhyn and Appollis, were sentenced to life imprisonment for trafficking and given a further ten years for the kidnapping on 29 May 2025.

Why will the trio appear again?

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the attorneys for the trio filed notices to appeal Judge Nathan Erasmus’ ruling and sentencing. The appeals were made less than a week after he sentenced them to life. The NPA was then waiting for the judge to decide on a date for the applications for leave to appeal to be heard, which has since been confirmed.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, has now confirmed that the application will be heard on 12 and 13 August. He added that the NPA would oppose the applications, as they were confident that there were no prospects of success.

What about Lourencia Lombaard?

Judge Erasmus will also decide whether Lourencia Lombaard is granted indemnity. Lombaard was originally arrested along with the other three, but then turned State witness.

As a Section 204 witness, she could be granted indemnity from prosecution if she was found to be a credible witness. Judge Erasmus will decide her fate in a separate hearing which will be held on 13 August 2025.

Both matters will be heard at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.

Judge Nathan Erasmus will decide Lourencia Lombaard's fate in a separate hearing on 13 August 2025. Image: Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

