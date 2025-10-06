A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) also warned of scattered rainfall and thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

South Africans shared their thoughts on the weather warnings, with some reacting to the thunderstorms

Warnings of severe thunderstorms has been issued for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and KZN. Image: Jon Hicks

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – It promises to be a cold and rainy Monday for large parts of the country, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warning of severe thunderstorms and damaging winds.

SAWS has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Monday. KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) can also expect scattered rainfall and thunderstorms to kick off the new week.

Strong winds pose a threat to infrastructure

SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds for the western parts of KZN, as well as the extreme eastern parts of the Free State.

The weather service warned that this could pose a threat to infrastructure in both provinces.

"This will lead to the damage of settlements and infrastructure. Some transport routes and travel services will also be affected by the wind. There is also a risk of localised runaway fires and danger to life," a statement from SAWS read.

While the western parts of KZN will be experiencing strong winds, the southern interior of the province will face possible severe thunderstorms, as well as strong winds. The winds could lead to damaging waves along the coast, with SAWS issuing a Yellow Level 1 warning

Strong winds in KZN could lead to structural damage of infrastructure and settlements. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

Heavy rainfall predicted for Gauteng and Mpumalanga

It’s not just KZN that will experience rain and strong winds. SAWS also predicted that both Gauteng and Mpumalanga would experience heavy rainfall to accumulate in the region of 15-20mm per hour. Anything exceeding 7.6 mm per hour is considered heavy rain. Strong winds are also expected in places, according to the weather service.

The cold, rainy weather will not extend to all parts of the country, however, as a high fire danger warning has been issued for the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme western parts of the North West.

South Africans react to the weather warnings

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the warning, with some focusing on the thunderstorms in particular.

Thandeka Bhunu Maphumulo said:

“At least I am working from home.”

Sbu Nxele stated:

“KwaZuluNatal, in the land of witches.”

Samuel Semmy added:

“That's why it's so cold 🥶 in Limpopo. It is because of that rain. Oh Lord, bless South Africa. All the nations🙏.”

Ntlantla Nene noted:

“I haven't healed from last night's thunderstorm. Namanje liyabuya😢.”

@Mzansipresser said:

“KZN’s name must be changed to Rain Province.”

