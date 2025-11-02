Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya allegedly wants to cross-examine his colleagues

This comes after Sibiya's name constantly surfaced at the Madlanga commission from multiple witnesses

It is alleged that General Sibiya reportedly want to cross-examine National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has reportedly sought permission to cross-examine colleagues who have made allegations against him during proceedings at the Madlanga Commission.

Sibiya aims to clear his name

Sibiya came under public scrutiny after KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged during a media briefing on 6 July 2025 that he had colluded with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the political killings task team (PKTT), purportedly to obstruct investigations into organised crime networks.

This led to National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola suspending Sibiya, who had initially been placed on leave pending an internal disciplinary process. The matter further escalated when law enforcement officials raided Sibiya’s Centurion home three weeks ago, seizing several electronic devices as part of ongoing investigations.

According to the Sunday Times, reports indicate that Sibiya has approached the commission seeking permission to cross-examine Masemola. In an affidavit dated 10 October 2025, Sibiya is said to have accused Masemola of providing misleading information to the public while denying any personal association with Matlala.

He further suggested that being denied the opportunity to question Masemola would cause him serious and irreversible harm to his professional and public reputation. The affidavit is also said to respond to Masemola’s testimony concerning the 121 dockets linked to the PKTT.

Meetings involving Sibiya and Mchunu

Sibiya reportedly intends to question Mkhwanazi about WhatsApp messages exchanged between Matlala and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, who has been identified as a central figure in the allegations.

The messages, which were allegedly retrieved from Matlala’s phone while he was in prison, are said to refer to planned meetings involving Sibiya and Mchunu. Sibiya is understood to have previously disputed the authenticity of these WhatsApp messages during his appearance before the ad hoc committee.

Sibiya's letter of disbandment goes viral

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the letter Sibiya wrote to disband the Political Killings Task Team went viral.

The letter's virality occurred during the public hearings of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

