A 42-year-old Eastern Cape farmer is in court for sexual abuse, human trafficking and assault

It is alleged that the 42-year-old farmer lured young women to his farm in Aberdeen under the guise of employment as au pairs

The accused farmer has been in custody since 3 July 2023 after his bail was denied

Disturbing details came to light at the Makhanda High Court in the Eastern Cape during the trial of a 42-year-old farmer.

Farmer on trial for horrific crimes

The allegations of abuse, trafficking, and sexual assault stem from testimony describing how young women were allegedly lured to a farm in Aberdeen, Eastern Cape, under the pretence of being hired as au pairs for the farmer’s children. It is alleged that the farmer drugged them and kept them in isolated conditions, reportedly held against their will.

One of the victims reportedly committed suicide after being assaulted. Two others are said to have fallen pregnant. The identities of the victims have been withheld to protect their privacy during the ongoing trial.

According to IOL, on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, psychologist Iain Robert Reid described the severe emotional and psychological impact the ordeal had on the victims. Reid explained that the women formed emotional attachments to their abuser, describing it as a coping mechanism that can develop during periods of captivity or sustained abuse.

Pleaded not guilty to several charges

The farmer has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including human trafficking, sexual abuse, assault, and the illegal possession of more than 200 cartridges.

Six victims reportedly shared accounts that followed a similar pattern. The 42-year-old accused allegedly used au pair agencies to offer jobs to young women, promising salaries up to R30,000. The women claim they were detained and sexually abused, with only one reportedly receiving payment for the work.

Abuse across provinces

In October 2020, the accused’s divorce was concluded, granting his ex-wife full custody of their two children. He was allowed visitation, but only under supervision, with an au pair required to be present at the farm visits, a rule that stayed in effect until January 2021.

Even prior to the finalisation of his divorce, he is reported to have advertised for au pairs. Authorities allege these postings were used to bring the victims to the farm, where they were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse.

The victims are alleged to have been given drinks before being sent to their rooms. They reportedly later woke up naked in the farmer's bed. The abuse reportedly happened across several provinces, including the Eastern Cape, KZN, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga.

