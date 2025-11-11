A Limpopo teacher was dismissed following a string of allegations of serious misconduct

The teacher reportedly tried to contest his dismissal through the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), but was unsuccessful

The Education Department stated that the teacher had deliberately failed to attend the hearing in April 2025

A Limpopo teacher, Fhulufhelo Sikhwivhilu, was dismissed from Marhorhwani-Malali Secondary School in Louis Trichardt over allegations of serious misconduct, including assaulting two students and threatening the principal.

Limpopo teacher fired over serious misconduct

Sikhwivhilu’s attempt to challenge his dismissal through the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) was unsuccessful. The arbitrator ruled against him on the grounds of procedural and substantive fairness.

The case reached the ELRC after Sikhwivhilu claimed that his dismissal was both substantively and procedurally unfair, arguing that he had not been given a proper chance to present his case. The education department maintained that he had deliberately skipped the hearing in April 2025 and that his dismissal was justified.

The Limpopo Education Department had charged him during a disciplinary hearing held in his absence on 31 May 2025 with multiple offences, including assaulting two pupils, threatening the school principal Nkanyane Mathebula, failing to submit learners’ scripts and marksheets for final-year exams on time without valid reasons, misusing school stationery by printing and posting inappropriate pictures of girlfriends in the classroom, reporting to work with his girlfriend and dressing unprofessionally, and displaying abusive behaviour toward the school’s management team.

Refusing to attend the hearing

Arbitrator Thomas Mahasha considered the case, reviewing testimony from education department assistant director Phethani Patrick Netshiomvhani. He stated that Sikhwivhilu had been notified of the disciplinary hearing on 26 March 2025, but refused to acknowledge receipt. Observers also reported seeing the teacher leave the school in his blue VW Polo without speaking to the official delivering the notice.

It was reported that Elias Shivambu, who was appointed to oversee Sikhwivhilu’s disciplinary hearing, discovered the teacher was absent. Shivambu called the principal, who confirmed Sikhwivhilu was at work. He then tried calling Sikhwivhilu directly but received no answer. When he contacted the deputy principal to reach him, Sikhwivhilu refused to take the call. While holding the phone, Shivambu reportedly heard Sikhwivhilu in the background saying he would not attend the hearing and that the department could proceed as it wished.

Teacher slams allegations

Sikhwivhilu denied all the allegations in his defence, claiming that he did not drive away when the disciplinary hearing notice was issued. He argued that he had not received the notice because he was visiting a doctor, and maintained that on the day of the hearing, he was again at a medical appointment.

Mahasha rejected Sikhwivhilu’s claims, noting that they lacked credibility. The arbitrator pointed out that Sikhwivhilu did not provide any testimony from his doctor or dispute the evidence against him, and that the submitted medical certificates were inadmissible without the doctor appearing in person. He said that Sikhwivhilu also did not dispute claims that he had printed pictures of girls and pasted them on a classroom notice board, nor did he deny that these images were later found in his classroom.

