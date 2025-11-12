Mbalula Accuses Trump of Political Retaliation Against South Africa Ahead of G20
- African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to punish South Africa
- This comes after the United States president said that white farmers are being killed and their land is being taken away in South Africa
- Trump also announced that no US official will attend the G20 summit in South Africa
During a media briefing at the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula suggested that the United States’ choice to skip the upcoming G20 Summit, set for 22-23 November 2025, was a deliberate political move.
Trump punishes South Africa
Mbalula accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to punish South Africa over what he called a false narrative that white farmers are being “slaughtered” in the country. He said that the Trump administration’s decision to skip the G20 summit was a deliberate attempt to punish South Africa.
Mbalula further dismissed Trump’s recent remarks that labelled South Africa a communist country. He argued that the United States’ claims of genocide and political ideology were unfounded, pointing out that Trump’s statements, including comments made in Miami, misrepresented the situation in South Africa and unfairly characterised the nation.
Mbalula’s remarks came after Trump announced that no US officials would attend the G20 Summit, citing alleged human rights abuses in South Africa and claiming that white Afrikaner farmers were being killed and their land illegally seized.
Tension between USA and SA
Trump’s remarks have drawn worldwide attention and come after months of tension with South Africa over the so-called “Afrikaner resettlement programme,” which the government says is false and misleading. Mbalula accused Trump’s administration of being inconsistent, saying it never raised its concerns directly with Pretoria during earlier meetings. He added that when President Ramaphosa visited the US, the farm killings issue was briefly mentioned, but nothing further was pursued.
The ANC secretary-general also accused Trump of ignoring South Africa’s actions on international matters, such as its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. He said the US had never raised concerns about South Africa’s policies, including land expropriation, yet repeatedly claimed there was a “genocide” happening. Mbalula added that the US had not clearly explained why it was boycotting the summit, making it hard for South Africa to respond, and stressed that issues like BBBEE are part of the country’s redress efforts.
