A video has resurfaced on social media showing the dramatic 2017 arrest of Paul O’Sullivan, who was accused of impersonating a police officer

Paul O’Sullivan was arrested in 2017 by officials under former Acting National Police Chief Khomotso Phahlane outside the AfriForum offices

He later appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on charges of fraud, attempted fraud, and intimidation

A 2017 video of Paul O' Sullivan has resurfaced after Nkabinde Ad Hoc Testimony.

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - A 2017 video report on the arrest of forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan re-emerged on X on Sunday, November 23. O’Sullivan was arrested for allegedly impersonating an IPID police officer by officers acting under the former Acting National Police Chief Khomotso Phahlane.

AfriForum’s Willie Spies contested the charges laid against O’Sullivan in court

O’Sullivan appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on four charges, including extortion and fraud on 16 February 2017. He was represented by AfriForum’s Willie Spies, who presented a court order requiring police to give O’Sullivan 48 hours’ notice to report to a police station.

Spies argued in court papers that the arrest was an attempt to intimidate his client. During his interview with SABC Morning Live, Spies said O'Sullivan was consulting with him at the Afriforum offices when the arrest happened.

He spoke on the charges which include impersonating an IPID officer during the investigation into acting former Police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. In his explanation, Spies says O' Sullivan was not impersonating an officer but was assisting IPID in an investigation against the national acting police commissioner in his profession as an 'experienced fraud examiner.'

"Everyone knows who Mr. O'Sullivan is, he is a public man known in the media, and everyone knows that he is not working for IPID. Everyone knows he is not a police officer and that is exactly the problem we have. He is a general member of the public, a simple citizen and the police fabricated a charge that he impersonated a police officer being an IPID official which is not the case, it is a blatant lie actually.

He was later released on R10 000 bail on conditions that include not going near Phahlane's home and he may not interfere with any state witness.

Resurfaced video highlights Cedrick Nkabinde's testimony

Cedrick Nkabinde testified before the Ad Hoc committee.

Source: UGC

This resurfaced video follows testimony by Senzo Mchunu's Head of Staff Cedrick Nkabinde during the Ad Hoc Committee on 19 November 2025, where he alleged that O’Sullivan has influence within the police.

Nkabinde, who serves as Chief of Staff to suspended Minister Senzo Mchunu, further claimed that AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance were also involved, alleging they attended a meeting aimed at blocking Phahlane’s promotion.

Social media reacted strongly to resurfaced video

@lethofb

@MKParliament@Xola_Nqola and @DereleenJ I see Nkabinde was telling the truth. Look at all the players present in court (Sesoko, Nkabinde) and Kallie Kriel with O'Sullivan. I wonder who is the journalist and DA member.

@AdvBMkhwebane

As PP we investigated the complaint lodged by Nkabinde about maladministration at IPID whilst McBride was the Director. Paul O'Sullivan sent several threats through emails.He is a law unto himself destroyed our law enforcement to have drug cartels and other crimes to thrive in SA.

@musangwe032072

It seems Mr Nkabinde is telling the truth that O'Sullivan was in charge of IPID running its affairs. interestingly there was also a court order that allows police to give Mr O'Sullivan 48 hrs notice in case they want to arrest him. this is the real capture of our justice system.

@dima_onzima

So, in a nutshell. He should be given enough time to either run for it or destroy evidence.

@KhoisanBoitjie

The impersonation charge was not the real issue. He was stepping on the toes of the then SAPS leadership.

Nkabinde allegedly received a threatening message during Ad Hoc testimony

Paul O' Sullivan allegedly threatened Cedric Nkabinde during his Ad Hoc committee testimony on 19 November 2025. Nkabinde informed the committee that O'Sullivan sent him the threatening message while he was eating during the break.

