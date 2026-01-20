Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has rejected claims that the city halted clean-up efforts in the CBD after the November G20 summit

Speaking at a clean-up operation, Morero reaffirmed that revitalising the inner city and enforcing by-laws remain top priorities

He also called on residents and businesses to take part in keeping Johannesburg clean, amid growing public concern over littering and urban decay

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero says the city has not stopped cleaning up and providing services. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has dismissed claims that the city abandoned clean-up efforts in the central business district (CBD) following the November G20 summit, insisting that inner-city revitalisation remains a top priority for his administration.

Speaking to Eyewitness News during a clean-up operation on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, Morero said the city never halted its programmes.

He, however, acknowledged that operations were temporarily affected during the festive season due to staff taking leave, particularly within the Pikitup waste management unit.

“We say it is not true that we stopped. There were challenges during the festive season as a lot of people had taken. leave, especially at Pikitup. This affected the operations in the inner city. We are back full force, we are not going to drop the ball,” he said.

The mayor emphasised that the ongoing campaign is aimed not only at removing waste but also at restoring law and order in the CBD.

“This operation is to continue to clean and enforce the by-laws so people can see the city is serious about the restoration of cleanliness, law and order,” Morero added.

He reiterated that keeping Johannesburg clean remains a key focus of the city government and urged residents and businesses to play their part.

“Cleaning of the city continues to be a priority. We call on people of this community to participate in cleaning the city,” he said.

Morero’s remarks come amid growing public concern about the state of the CBD, with residents and business owners calling for sustained action to address littering, illegal dumping and general urban decay.

Morero under scrutiny as new confidence motion looms

The clean-up operation comes as Morero faces renewed political pressure after the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Al Jama-ah Party lodged a motion of no confidence against him. This marks the second such attempt this season after a previous motion was withdrawn at the last minute. Morero, who has been in office for 16 months, was already challenged earlier when a Democratic Alliance-sponsored no-confidence motion was defeated in June 2025 during a council sitting. Critics argue that his leadership has been marked by coalition tensions and service delivery concerns, while Morero maintains confidence that the latest motion will not succeed.

The city conducted a clean up operation in the inner city. Image: @DadaMorero/X

