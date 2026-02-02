President Ramaphosa faced criticism for not suspending Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu amidst serious allegations

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, explained the president's stance on the matter

Social media users weighed in on Mchunu's situation and Ramaphosa's inaction when it came to the minister

Cyril Ramaphosa said he accepts criticism for failing to take action against Senzo Mchunu. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is prepared to take the criticism for failing to take action against Senzo Mchunu.

Ramaphosa chose to place the Minister of Police on special leave following allegations that he was helping shield criminal cartels operating in the country. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing on 6 July 2026.

Ramaphosa came in for a lot of criticism for the decision, with many arguing that he should have suspended Mchunu or fired him. The president also faced backlash for not subjecting Mchunu to a probe after accepting the interim findings of the Madlanga Commission.

Ramaphosa considers Mchunu his political burden to bear

The president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, spoke to the Sunday Times about the criticism levelled against the president following his decisions. He explained that Ramaphosa knew Mchunu was his ‘political burden to bear’ and was prepared to take the flak for choosing not to make a decision until the Madlanga Commission finished its work.

“Indeed, there was a finding against the minister, but not a recommendation. In the end, Minister Mchunu is the president’s political burden to bear. It’s his leadership character that has brought him a lot of criticism, and he accepts the criticism.” Magwenya said.

The criticism came after Ramaphosa referred 14 senior officials for further investigation, but not Mchunu. Detractors argued that the president was protecting an African National Congress (ANC) ally, something he denied. Magwenya also addressed allegations that Ramaphosa was favouring the minister.

“At an appropriate time, the president will act on Minister Mchunu. At that time, both politically and procedurally, the question of fairness will be a moot point. He is not under any legal obligation to act fairly — he can dismiss a minister at will — but the president wants to act fairly,” Magwenya said.

South Africans debate Magwenya’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Magwenya’s comments about the president, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Tshepiso DeepSaint Mokale said:

“Mchunu cleaned up the Phala Phala mess and knows what’s in the CR17 campaign financial records that were sealed by the court. He knows about Cyril’s skeletons, so he’s untouchable.”

Sazi Xaba questioned:

“I wonder how much noise people would be making if it were Jacob Zuma saying this?”

Tony Davis asked:

“Why would you simply take the criticism? He's either implicated or he's not. If you know there will be criticism, it can only be because he's implicated or generally considered to be so, in which case you have to take action.”

Kevin Mulligan stated:

“Absolute drivel. How is that an answer for doing nothing and protecting the corrupt from the rightful consequences of their actions? It is not Ramaphosa's 'burden to bear' - it is the people of South Africa who bear the consequences of Ramaphosa's inaction and the complicity that it represents.”

Vincent Hlatshwayo asked:

“Sometimes I ask myself why the MKP, DA, EFF and other small parties don't work together for two months just to punish the ANC and its leadership.”

Puleng Seitshiro

“Cyril turns to forget that he is the servant of the people, not the other way around and that this is not his, nor ANC country, but our country. Where we cannot accept to keep on paying Senzo’s salary with all that comes with it, anyway, let’s wait for the opening of Parliament and see what’s going to happen.”

Ramaphosa won't appear before Ad Hoc Committee

Briefly News reported that President Ramaphosa will have to answer questions about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testified that he had the approval of President Ramaphosa to proceed with the disbandment.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Parliament's decision that Ramaphosa would not be appearing in person.

