The 'ANC showers in hotel' billboard. The ANC has accused the DA of desperate electioneering. Image: @JacaNewswatch/X

JOHANNESBURG — The ANC in Tshwane has strongly criticised the DA for putting up a billboard in Pretoria that reads “ANC showers in hotels.” The party says the message is misleading and aimed at confusing voters ahead of the elections.

The billboard pokes fun at Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's controversial comment during the water crisis.

The DA said the ANC had written demanding the billboard be removed within 12 hours, a demand the party has defiantly refused to comply with.

ANC says billboard misleads the public

Tshwane ANC regional secretary George Matjila said the billboard falsely suggests that residents in Tshwane and Gauteng are facing a water crisis.

He added that the DA is exaggerating problems like water shortages and service delivery issues, which the ANC-led government is already addressing. Matjila also blamed the DA’s previous eight years in power for creating many of these problems, including racialised service delivery, neglected infrastructure, financial mismanagement, and collapsed services in townships.

Additionally, the ANC says Lesufi apologised for the comments and claimed that officials face the same water shortages, with no special treatment during the ongoing crisis.

ANC demands DA remove billboard

According to the DA, the ANC has written to the Democratic Alliance (DA) demanding that they remove the billboard, citing that the billboard is demeaning and tarnishing Lesufi's reputation.

In a statement, the DA says:

"We would like to reassure the ANC that there is nothing that the DA can do to tarnish Mr Lesufi’s reputation more than he has done already."

The party further says the billboard reveals the truth of what the Premier said, and the water crisis that the ANC has created.

"We understand that the truth hurts. However, the DA will not be meeting the ANC’s 12-hour deadline to remove our billboard."

Furthermore, Tshwane DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink criticised the ANC, saying that spending on water tankers has increased from less than R200 million to over R1 billion, while water losses have risen from 32% to 40% in one year. He argued that the ANC’s leadership is providing water in tankers instead of fixing taps in people’s homes.

ANC points fingers at DA’s past

Matjila responded by saying water tankers were first introduced by the DA and its coalition partners. He called the billboard a “desperate election tactic” meant to falsely link Tshwane’s issues to Johannesburg and the Gauteng provincial government, portraying African-led governments as failing.

The ANC also accused the DA of trying to mix up Tshwane’s service delivery issues with problems in Johannesburg and across Gauteng to create what it called “a false picture of failure under African leadership.”

The DA says the ANC has written to the party to remove the billboard in 12 hours. Images: @Our_DA/X and Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

