The IDC has allocated over R2 billion to support Tongaat Hulett amid financial difficulties

Minister Tau emphasised that the crisis threatens jobs and the broader sugar industry in South Africa

The government stated that it is committed to preventing the operational collapse and ensuring long-term sustainability for Tongaat Hulett

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Minister Tau indicated that the crisis at Tongaat Hulett posed a serious threat to the wider sugar industry. Image: centralnewsza/X

Source: Twitter

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has provided more than R2 billion to Tongaat Hulett as the sugar producer faces major financial difficulties, Minister of Trade and Industry Parks Tau told Parliament.

Government efforts to prevent the collapse

Tau was responding to a question from Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) MP David Sikhosana regarding government efforts to prevent the collapse of the sugar cane industry, its value chain, and the potential loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs. The minister indicated that the crisis at Tongaat Hulett posed a serious threat to the wider sugar industry and communities in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. He described the company's financial challenges as a matter of national concern, citing its central role in the sugar sector and its socio-economic impact on surrounding rural economies.

Since October 2022, the IDC has been actively involved in supporting Tongaat Hulett, working with business rescue practitioners, company management, lenders, shareholders, and government stakeholders to maintain operations and seek a viable outcome. The support included over R2 billion in post-commencement funding to protect jobs, support growers, and sustain the sugar value chain while the business rescue process was ongoing.

The IDC has been actively involved in supporting Tongaat Hulett. Image: ChiredziT/X

Source: Twitter

IDC intervened to prevent the liquidation

Tau noted that the business rescue process encountered obstacles, including the failure to secure key sale agreements critical to the company's recovery. Following these setbacks, the business rescue practitioners filed for provisional liquidation. The IDC intervened to prevent the liquidation and requested that Tongaat Hulett be reinstated into business rescue. The minister indicated that the IDC is also developing long-term solutions to allow the company to exit business rescue sustainably.

He added that if the liquidation process proceeds, the IDC will take legal steps to oppose it to prevent operational collapse and safeguard the broader sugar industry. Tau emphasised that the government remains committed to preventing systemic collapse, protecting jobs, supporting sugar growers, and preserving the integrity of South Africa's sugar value chain. The minister concluded that the government will continue to monitor the situation and provide parliament with regular updates on progress.

SA farmers fight to save Tongaat Hulett from shutdown

Briefly News also reported that South Africa's Farmers' Development Association (SAFDA) says it will do everything it can to prevent Tongaat Hulett, one of the country’s oldest sugar producers, from closing.

The company is facing provisional liquidation after its business rescue plan failed. Tongaat Hulett, which has been around for 134 years, filed for provisional liquidation, raising fears of serious economic effects in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.

Source: Briefly News