Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya confirmed that the city conducted a bylaw enforcement operation in Pretoria West targeting illegally built properties

Officials discovered illegal water and electricity connections and other violations on buildings owned by Nigerian national George Asaba

The city has vowed to take decisive action against both the owner and the non-compliant properties

Officials discovered illegal water and electricity connections and other violations on buildings owned by Nigerian national George Asaba. Images: @nasiphim/X and Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – The City of Tshwane conducted a bylaw enforcement operation in Pretoria West, targeting illegally constructed buildings.

Mayor Nasiphi Moya took to her X account and announced that properties owned by George Asaba, a Nigerian national, were found to violate city bylaws.

What did the operation uncover?

According to the mayor, the properties were built without the necessary approvals and were found to have illegal connections to both water and electricity.

Officials discovered that cement had been poured over the illegal cabling to prevent its removal, and the city’s electrical power box had been relocated from outside the property to inside the yard.

During the operation, authorities also found approximately 40 student accommodation rooms under construction on the site. Mayor Moya warned that the city will not tolerate such violations and promised decisive action against both the property owner and the illegal structures.

Social media reactions

@LadyMpopi said:

"How many buildings and constructions does he own all over Pretoria West and Sunnyside? Everytime, it is always this Asaba."

@DryerThief stated:

"Illegal water, illegal electricity, illegal building. That’s a complete infrastructure package. Sponsored by Asaba and the guy who took the bribe."

@M_Mushavhela wrote:

"When are you demolishing them, my Honourable Mayor? Demolish everything illegal, arrest him very fast, including his accomplices. Also, check if there are city officials who are taking bribes from him in exchange for illegal connections. Our city is being sold for a penny."

@mirah_japhta asked:

Why is he not in prison?

@TommyTmm15 advised:

"Now you must calculate the minimum amount on both electricity and water since the house was built that he/she owes. Hold the building under the government until they pay."

City disconnects Nigerian High Commission

In related news, the City of Tshwane disconnected electricity at the Nigerian High Commission for failing to pay outstanding utility bills. Nasiphi Moya explained that the High Commission “owes the city for utility services,” noting that this was part of a broader series of disconnections involving other high-profile buildings. The Nigerian embassy responded, resulting in debates. South Africans intensely praised and criticised the action by the city.

The city has vowed to take decisive action against both the owner and the non-compliant properties. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly articles on Tshwane disconnections

Briefly News reported that Pretoria woke up to a dramatic scene on 23 January 2026, when law-enforcement officers moved in to disconnect services at the notorious Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre over millions in unpaid municipal bills.

reported that Pretoria woke up to a dramatic scene on 23 January 2026, when law-enforcement officers moved in to disconnect services at the notorious Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre over millions in unpaid municipal bills. The City of Tshwane was not playing and has taken action against Thami Ndlala, the husband of renowned media personality Lerato Kganyago, over outstanding municipal bills totalling more than R600,000.

The city of Tshwane restored the power to Weskoppies Hospital after it was switched off due to an outstanding electricity bill. The hospital owed R1.2 million for March and April 2025, and the City of Tshwane received criticism for disconnecting the power.

Source: Briefly News